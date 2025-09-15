SPTel and iWOW Technology Partner to Expand Wireless Alert Alarm System Initiative across Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SPTel and iWOW Technology (iWOW) today announced their partnership to support the expansion of the wireless Alert Alarm System (AAS) initiative, extending emergency assistance to seniors in public rental flats across Singapore. This deployment marks the first use of SPTel’s island-wide LoRaWAN network to facilitate emergency assistance, and builds on iWOW’s successful wireless AAS pilot in 2019.

The wireless AAS allows seniors to receive timely assistance during emergencies through alert buttons in their homes that connect to a 24/7 emergency hotline. To ensure reliable and resilient connectivity, SPTel will provide its island wide LoRaWAN-powered sensor network, multi-network SIM solution and IoT-as-a-Service (IoT-a-a-S) platform, while iWOW will provide the alert buttons.

“Our sensor network infrastructure, IoT platform and Multi-Network SIM solutions are designed to enable IoT applications to scale securely, rapidly and cost-effectively. We are pleased to partner iWOW on this project, contributing our network coverage and IoT solutions to this meaningful initiative to enhance support for our seniors. We look forward to supporting more initiatives that drive meaningful impact for our communities,” said Titus Yong, CEO of SPTel.

“We are excited to partner with SPTel to expand the reach of our proven age-tech solutions like the AAS initiative and our alert button to more seniors across Singapore. With Singapore set to become a super-aged society by 2026, the urgency to ensure seniors can age safely and independently at home has never been greater,” said Jer Yaw Chen, Senior VP of iWOW Technology.

SPTel will be providing its suite of IoT infrastructure solutions to support the deployment, including:

Island-wide sensor network powered by LoRaWAN that enables large scale deployment of the wireless alert devices, with long-range data transmission and low power consumption that support battery life, allowing IoT devices to operate for up to five years without the need for replacement. A more efficient and cost-effective option for low-data transmission use cases compared to 4G, 5G and WiFi, the LoRaWAN gateways are also solar-powered, supporting more sustainable digitalisation for businesses in Singapore . This makes it an ideal solution for the AAS deployment as well as other IoT applications such as tree tilt monitoring, environmental monitoring and rodent monitoring systems.

IoT-a-a-S platform is a multi-protocol, application-agnostic platform that connects and integrates the wireless alert devices for consolidated management. Delivering end-to-end services such as data processing and application hosting, the subscription-based platform removes the need for upfront infrastructure investment, accelerating deployment. It also lays the groundwork for future integration of other sensors and IoT devices across various smart city applications.

Multi-network SIM supporting the LoRaWAN sensor network ensures vital, uninterrupted connectivity during emergencies by connecting the sensor network to all three major mobile networks in Singapore. In the event of a disruption on the primary mobile network, it automatically switches to the next available network, enhancing network resilience.

The wireless AAS deployment is currently underway and will be completed by 2030.

About SPTel

SPTel uses unique fibre pathways that combine leased SP Group infrastructure and owned fibre pipes, laid alongside the power network cables. As a leading provider of next-generation telecommunications and digital solutions SPTel places a strong focus on innovation and reliability. This enables SPTel to deliver secure and scalable connectivity, edge cloud, IoT-a-a-S and managed security solutions to businesses, government agencies, and service providers. SPTel is committed to driving digital transformation by providing cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer experiences.

For more information, please visit www.sptel.com.

About iWOW Technology

iWOW (SGX: NXR), which stands for Inspiring the World of Wireless, is a Singapore-listed technology company specialising in integrated wireless IoT solutions offered as a service. Guided by a vision to enable a smarter, greener, and safer world, iWOW develops innovative IoT solutions that address the evolving needs of an increasingly urbanised, ageing and resource-constrained world. Specifically, its age-tech offerings are delivered through its dedicated subsidiary, BOP Pte Ltd.

For more information on iWOW, please visit www.iwow.com.sg