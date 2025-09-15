Virtual IT Group and The Instillery Go to Town on Zero Trust

SHELLHARBOUR, Australia , Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On the eve of Zscaler ‘s Annual Australasian Zenith Live conference, Virtual IT Group is excited to announce the formation of a specialist Zero Trust practice. This initiative is enabled by its recent integration with New Zealand-based MSP The Instillery .

The announcement follows on the heels of the trans-Tasman merger between Virtual IT Group and The Instillery which has already positioned the combined entity as one of the largest managed services and security providers operating in the region.

“One of the key reasons we were attracted to The Instillery was their depth of capability in Zero Trust and their partnership with Zscaler,” said Virtual IT Group Founder and CEO Christian Pacheco .

Pacheco added, “Our intention is to take a Zero Trust capability to market immediately by leveraging the Zscaler partnership and adding to our team internally. There is a massive unmet need in this space—among customers still relying on legacy security architectures, as well as those not realising the full value of their current Zero Trust investments.”

Eric Swift , Vice President & Managing Director, Zscaler Australia and New Zealand, said, “The collaboration between Virtual IT Group and The Instillery signals a pivotal moment for Zero Trust adoption across Australia and New Zealand.”

Swift added, “With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated and legacy architectures struggling to keep pace, the combined expertise of these MSPs, alongside Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform, will empower organisations to confidently modernise their security ecosystems and safeguard critical data without compromise.”

Instillery Group COO Jeremy Nees is driving the new Zero Trust practice across Australian and New Zealand with key new hires to be announced in the coming weeks.

About Virtual IT Group

Virtual IT Group is one of the fastest growing and capable MSP & MSSP providers in Australia and New Zealand. With scale, reach, and proven expertise, we deliver end-to-end managed services for infrastructure as well as security, cloud transformation, and modern workplace solutions that keep organisations productive, resilient, and secure – real cyber solutions for real cyber threats.