Bilight Innovation Unveils Ultra-Thin Flexible PSC, Secures Funding from Leading Japanese Firm

TOKYO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bilight Innovation, a 2023-founded renewable energy start-up, has closed its angel investment round, attracting investors including Somar Co., Ltd., a renowned Japanese publicly listed company specializing in high-performance electronics and environmental materials. The company is pioneering flexible perovskite photovoltaics, aiming to make solar energy more efficient, versatile, and accessible.

At its pilot facility, Bilight has produced ultra-thin (0.1 mm), lightweight, and highly flexible perovskite solar devices suitable for curved surfaces, wearables, and aerospace applications. Compared with traditional crystalline silicon cells, perovskite photovoltaics offer higher photoelectric conversion efficiency, superior low-light performance, and lower energy-intensive manufacturing.



Bilight Unveils the World’s Thinnest and Most Flexible Perovskite Solar Cell

Led by CEO Dr. CC Hsiao, the team holds over 300 patents across display technology, flexible materials, and perovskite innovation, establishing a strong global technological foundation. Bilight targets both industrial and consumer markets, from IoT devices and portable chargers to building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). Its flexible panels can provide continuous power for electronics or enable energy self-sufficiency in building facades.

Committed to energy equity, Bilight aims to make clean, affordable solar energy accessible to more people worldwide. Its flexible perovskite technology is designed to help communities, businesses, and individuals adopt renewable energy more easily, advancing a fairer and more sustainable energy future.

The company has established international operations in the U.S., Germany, Japan, South Korea, and India, and formed strategic partnerships with leading e-paper and mobile energy storage firms. Bilight Innovation operates under its guiding principle, “Better Energy, Better Life,” and plans to scale production, expand applications, and turn photovoltaics into mobile, ubiquitous power sources, supporting the global energy transition.