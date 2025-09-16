JOYROOM PODIX: The First Tri-Magnetic 140W 5-in-1 Charging Station

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JOYROOM, a global consumer electronics brand dedicated to simplifying modern lifestyles, proudly announces the launch of its latest all-in-one charging innovation—the JOYROOM PODIX. Engineered as a 140W 5-Port Desktop GaN Charger, PODIX is designed to upgrade power delivery, declutter workspaces, and redefine the charging experience. Launched on Kickstarter on September 16, PODIX is now available at an exclusive Super Early Bird price, 45% off the full MSRP.

Charge in Perfect Order: Dual Auto-Retract Cables & Tri-Magnetic Base with 180° Rotation

Equipped with dual max 31.5″/80cm auto-retractable cables, PODIX delivers effortless charging for 2 devices without cable clutter. A 59″/150cm power cord provides extended reach across any setup. With smooth 180° rotation, PODIX adapts to any charging angle. Thanks to its strong tri-magnetic base design, the built-in cables can be extended or retracted with one hand, keeping workspaces neat and charging seamless.

Charge in Peak Efficiency: 5-Device Charging & Max 140W Output for Warp-Speed Charging

Featuring 2 USB-A and 3 USB-C ports, PODIX supports charging up to five devices simultaneously, eliminating socket shortages and tangled cables. With a maximum output of 140W, it powers a 16″ MacBook Pro from 0% to 50% in just 25 minutes. Consistently fast and efficient, PODIX enables a truly streamlined, high-performance charging experience.

Charge in Smart Control: Intelligent Power Recognition for Balanced Speed and Safety

Driven by intelligent power recognition, PODIX automatically distributes up to 140W across devices of all sizes—from earbuds to laptops, delivering the optimal charging power without damaging batteries. Real-time thermal monitoring further protects battery health, ensures safe charging, and extends the lifespan of both devices and the charger.

Charge in Crystal Clarity: Real-Time Power Display & UI Emojis for Intuitive, Joyful Visual Experience

The 1.54″ LCD screen provides crystal-clear visibility into live wattage, power flow, voltage alerts, and fast-charge status. Beyond functionality, the dynamic UI introduces a touch of expression with emojis—pinwheels, fireworks, and bubbles, making power management both intuitive and visually engaging.

Charge in Absolute Safety: Advanced GaN Tech & Intelligent Thermal Control for Total Protection

Built with advanced GaN technology, PODIX achieves 94%+ efficiency for high-speed charging with minimal energy loss. Intelligent thermal control and precision sensors monitor performance in real time, automatically adjusting output to prevent overheating. With comprehensive electrical safeguards, PODIX ensures lasting protection for connected devices and the charger itself.

Charge in Durable Endurance: Engineered to Withstand 4 Stress Tests for Longer-lasting Use

PODIX has passed four durability tests, including:

▪ Withstands 10,000+ cable bends

▪ Resists 15kg pulling force on cables

▪ Provides 100,000 hours of display uptime

▪ Survives 3.3ft/1m drop tests without compromise

Tough, reliable, and resilient, PODIX delivers consistent performance across years of daily use.

Charge in Versatile Scenarios: From Office to Home, All Devices Stay Powered and Connected

From laptops, tablets, and smartphones to earbuds, gaming consoles, and smartwatches, PODIX supports a wide spectrum of devices. Whether at home or in the office, it simplifies the charging routine, declutters spaces, and creates a seamless balance of efficiency and comfort.

Price and Availability

PODIX is debuting on Kickstarter on September 16, 2025, with a limited-time Super Early Bird offer of only $79. Be the first to experience PODIX and secure this exclusive launch deal before the offer ends .

About JOYROOM

Founded in 2009, JOYROOM is a global consumer electronics brand loved by young people in over 130 countries and regions. Guided by a belief in innovation, creativity, and a relentless pursuit of perfection, we design products that fit seamlessly into modern life. With every detail centered on your experience, we aim to deliver quality you can trust and a more joyful way to live with technology.

For more information, please visit:

Email: marketing@joyroom.com

Instagram: @joyroom_global

Website: www.joyroom.com