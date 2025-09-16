Lazada’s 9.9 Mega Brands Sale 2025 Delivers Record Growth with LazMall Driving Brand-Led Momentum Across Southeast Asia

Sales of top 100 Southeast Asian sellers grew by over 49 times compared to last 9.9

LazMall saw double-digit YoY growth of nearly 30% in average order value (AOV) as consumers go for more high quality brand products

AI-powered Lazzie chatbot also saw a 53% increase in engagements, 34% increase in in-depth AI conversations and 36% uplift in orders compared to 6.6

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading eCommerce platform, kicked off the year-end shopping season with 9.9 Mega Sale (D9) which achieved strong growth across Southeast Asia, underscoring the platform’s brand-led strategy and consumers’ growing appetite for authentic, quality purchases.

This year’s D9 saw LazMall, Southeast Asia’s biggest virtual mall connecting shoppers to over 32,000 leading international and local brands, exhibited strong performance across the region. “As more consumers in Southeast Asia prioritize authenticity, brand trust, and premium experiences, LazMall continues to drive the heartbeat of Lazada’s mega campaigns,” said Ronald Fu, Campaign Lead at Lazada Group.

Rise in Online Consumption

With Southeast Asia’s growing middle class and digital-savvy population, Lazada recorded a double-digit YoY growth of nearly 30% in average order value (AOV) compared to last D9. The top 100 sellers across the region saw phenomenal growth of more than 49 times YoY, demonstrating that Lazada remains as the go-to platform for high-quality and authentic brands.

“High-value customers purchasing brand products expect more than just a smooth transaction—they demand authenticity, assurance, and meaningful engagement. With brand-driven sales still under 30% of Southeast Asia’s eCommerce, the growth opportunity is clear: platforms that empower brands to build genuine connections and deliver engaging experiences will be the ones to capture these high-value customers and drive sustainable growth,” said Li Jianggan, Founder and CEO of Momentum Works.

AI Lazzie: Deepening AI-Powered Shopping Engagement

Since the launch of AI Lazzie, Lazada’s AI-powered personal shopping assistant, last October, Lazada has been harnessing AI to fuel its performance and engagements during mega sale seasons. During the recent 6.6 sale, Lazada saw a 32% increase in proactive interactions with AI Lazzie which contributed to a 43% increase in order volume as compared to the previous mega sale campaign.

This D9, AI Lazzie, played a central role in driving engagement and conversions this D9. Through the LazzieChat Challenge:

53% increase in engagements as compared to 6.6 (D6) sale event.

as compared to 6.6 (D6) sale event. Thailand and Malaysia shoppers also engaged in self-initiated conversations with AI Lazzie, with 34% increase compared to D6 .

and shoppers also engaged in . AI Lazzie directly contributed shoppers’ purchases, with 36% uplift in orders compared to D6 2025.

This significant uplift demonstrates how AI can drive more effective conversions by transforming previously transactional processes into richer, two-way interactions that keep shoppers engaged.

“Lazada is shaping the future of digital commerce in Southeast Asia through strategic investments in cutting-edge technology and a high-quality brand ecosystem. By pioneering the application of AI across the region, we are transforming how consumers discover products and how brands sell more efficiently,” said Iris Wei, President of Lazada Group.

Wei added, “With brand-driven sales still accounting for less than 30% of eCommerce GMV in Southeast Asia, we see a tremendous opportunity ahead. By accelerating brand-led growth and tapping into the US$131 billion market potential that GenAI is expected to unlock by 2030, Lazada is laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the region’s digital economy.”

Popular Categories Driving D9 Momentum

Several categories experienced explosive growth during this year’s campaign:

Bag accessories surged 50% YoY , boosted by rising fandoms such as POP MART (PH +82%; MY +247%; SG +83%).

surged , boosted by rising fandoms such as POP MART (PH +82%; MY +247%; SG +83%). Instant cameras & film sales skyrocketed 221% YoY , led by Thailand (+253%) and the Philippines (+259%).

sales skyrocketed , led by (+253%) and (+259%). 3D printers grew 504% YoY , with Singapore leading at +766%.

grew , with leading at +766%. Gaming handheld consoles exploded with 888% YoY growth , driven by Thailand (+1,084%) and the Philippines (+7,177%).

exploded with , driven by (+1,084%) and (+7,177%). Men’s clothing rose 594% YoY , fuelled by demand in Thailand (+2,010%) and the Philippines (+670%).

rose , fuelled by demand in (+2,010%) and (+670%). Idol merchandise achieved 6,930% YoY growth , with significant contributions from Thailand (+9,860%) and Vietnam (+43,198%).

achieved , with significant contributions from (+9,860%) and (+43,198%). Women’s fall/winter clothing saw an 82% YoY lift, indicating strong demand from outbound travellers, with Malaysia leading at +1,054%.

