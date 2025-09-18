Abacus Property Management Launches Educational Outreach to Empower Condo Residents and Councils

The new program includes free seminars, online classes, and welcome kits to help Subsidiary Proprietors and Councils better understand their rights and responsibilities

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Abacus Property Management is taking a bold step to address long-standing information gaps in estate management by launching an educational outreach program designed for both Subsidiary Proprietors (SPs) and Management Councils. The initiative includes free seminars, online classes, FAQs, and resource kits aimed at equipping condo residents and council members with practical knowledge to make better decisions for their estates.

Management Councils, often made up of volunteers from unit owners, play a critical role in supervising managing agents and safeguarding estate interests. However, many council members come from diverse professional backgrounds with limited exposure to property management. In contrast, large managing agent firms may oversee hundreds of estates, creating a serious information imbalance. This asymmetry often results in dysfunctional outcomes such as under-staffed contracts, poorly managed finances, and declining estate conditions.

Recognising this growing challenge, Abacus is developing a welcome kit and handbook for new residents and newly elected council members. These resources will explain their rights, outline what councils can and cannot do, and provide guidance on navigating monthly council meetings, AGMs, and EOGMs.

“Education is empowerment,” said a spokesperson for Abacus Property Management. “By giving Subsidiary Proprietors and Councils the right tools and knowledge, we aim to foster stronger, more transparent governance that benefits every resident in the community.”

The outreach program will cover practical topics such as:

Sifting Gold from Sand: Five Questions to Ask During Tender Interviews

How to Spot the Fakes: Exposing Technology Gimmicks in Property Management

Outcomes-Based Contracts vs. Manpower-Based Contracts: Why It Matters

By shining a light on these issues, Abacus is positioning itself not just as a managing agent, but as an industry reformer committed to raising standards and empowering communities to take charge of their estates with confidence. Visit https://www.abacusproperty.sg/ today.

ABOUT US / BOILERPLATE

Abacus Property Management is a leading condominium and commercial property managing agent, known for its innovative “Abacus Methodology” that combines strong HQ support, technology-driven processes, and standardised compliance practices. With over 90% automation adoption across its managed sites and a dedicated, professionally trained team, Abacus delivers tailored solutions that enhance property value and resident satisfaction.