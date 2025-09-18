Combining advanced technology, domain expertise, human thinking and collaboration to optimize performance, reduce costs and enable agile decision-making.

ZURICH, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting leader, today launched Akkodis Intelligence, a human-centered approach to embedding advanced technology into business operations to deliver measurable impact. With over 40 years of experience and a continuous evolution of innovation expertise in AI, data analytics, cloud computing, edge, automation, and cybersecurity, Akkodis helps businesses redefine how products, processes and operations are developed, powered and optimized – driving agility to accelerate in the digital age.



Akkodis Intelligence accelerates scalable, human-centered solutions to drive tech transformation. Copyright: Akkodis

“Akkodis Intelligence is our commitment to combine cutting-edge technology with deep human expertise to unlock new levels of performance and innovation,” said Jo Debecker, President & CEO of Akkodis. “What was once experimental is now delivering measurable ROI across industries. With AI and other advanced technologies, we enable our clients to accelerate time-to-market, improve operational efficiency and achieve breakthrough decision accuracy in critical settings. Akkodis Intelligence unites human experience with machine precision to drive transformation at scale.”

Akkodis Intelligence: Driving innovation and impact

Akkodis Intelligence means navigating complexity with clarity, progressing from concept to execution and leveraging advanced technology as a transformative force shaping the future of industries, business, and society. It builds on the company’s deep domain-knowledge gained from years of engineering, R&D and real-world deployments across complex environments like aerospace, emergency response, and automotive. It combines proven capabilities – including agentic AI, automation, and analytics – with advanced learning techniques such as reinforcement learning and human feedback loops to create systems that adapt in real time, optimize complex workflows and enable faster, more accurate decision-making.

Strengthened by this foundation, Akkodis Intelligence is the company’s commitment and unifying framework guiding the development of technology solutions and delivering services.

All Akkodis services and solutions operate through the lens of Akkodis Intelligence, incorporating AI, cloud, cybersecurity and more with human expertise to meet client needs.

Early implementations of Akkodis Intelligence already delivering measurable impact include:

Automotive Engineering for the Software-Defined Vehicle – Akkodis combines advanced software and data engineering with human expertise within a comprehensive design, simulation and calculation framework to tackle real-world vehicle development challenges, ensuring digital continuity and accelerating the creation of the software-defined vehicle.

Real-Time Readiness: AI-Powered MRO for Aviation – Akkodis combines deep domain expertise and human insight with advanced AI to optimize aircraft maintenance in real time. By integrating large volumes of technical data with proprietary digital twin tools, maintenance teams can plan tasks dynamically, reduce downtime, and improve operational efficiency.

Human-Centered Design for Frontline and Emergency Service Operations – Akkodis combines human-centered design with advanced, intuitive technologies like wearables, biofeedback devices, telehealth and apps, to reduce stress, enhance well-being and support critical, often life-saving outcomes, ensuring technology empowers first responders rather than burdens them.

Akkodis Intelligence reflects Akkodis’ end-to-end approach to digital engineering—combining the best of cutting-edge technology, innovation, and agility with deep domain know-how and talent. The model is built on Akkodis’ three strategic pillars: empowering human experience, enhancing productivity, and driving sustainable growth.

By embedding these pillars across our services and solutions, Akkodis ensures that clients not only leverage technology effectively but also harness the combined power of their people, data and processes. As part of the Adecco Group, we unite passion for technology and talent to enable our clients to become more agile, to embrace progress, accelerate time-to-market and tackle complex challenges through digital readiness.

