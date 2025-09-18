Canton Fair Expands Trade Bridge to Power Seamless Global Sourcing

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As global trade continues to evolve, China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, has launched Trade Bridge, an innovative project aimed to foster seamless, year-round matchmaking between global buyers and Chinese suppliers. Developed in partnership with the Canton Fair’s global network and industry leaders, Trade Bridge is designed to meet real-time sourcing needs through targeted matchmaking events.

Since its inception in 2021, Trade Bridge has become a flagship program of the Canton Fair’s ongoing trade promotion efforts. It has attracted buyers from more than 100 countries and regions, facilitating thousands of business negotiations. In 2024 alone, Trade Bridge hosted more than 700 matchmaking events, connecting 1,300 buyers with 3,400 suppliers and generating over $1 billion in intended orders.

Recent events have demonstrated the platform’s growing impact. In June, Trade Bridge brought 16 international buyers from the U.S., Mexico, the UAE, Morocco, and Hong Kong SAR to Zhejiang’s Pinghu City, an emerging hub for luggage and electric ride-on toys. Buyers visited eight local factories and held in-depth discussions with 50 suppliers, leading to intended deals valued at more than $28 million.

In July, Trade Bridge turned its focus to Dongguan, a manufacturing powerhouse in southern China. Over 20 leading buyers from Denmark, Germany, the U.S., Japan, and Australia engaged with more than 90 Dongguan-based enterprises across sectors including toys, furniture, and electronics. Participating buyers included top-tier retailers such as Japan’s NITORI and Denmark’s F&H Group.

Zhang Sihong, Deputy Director General of CFTC, noted that the event was designed to deliver concrete sourcing needs directly to enterprises, creating a streamlined pathway for accurate supply-demand matching. He emphasized that by removing information barriers and connecting companies more efficiently with global resources, the initiative opens new growth opportunities, smooths the path for Chinese products abroad, and injects momentum into stabilizing foreign trade.

These events are part of a broader strategy to make the Canton Fair everlasting for global trade. Looking ahead, the Canton Fair will continue to expand Trade Bridge activities, enhance its digital platform, and provide more efficient, targeted services to global buyers and Chinese suppliers, helping quality Chinese products reach the world with faster speed and higher precision.

For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US.