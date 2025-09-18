Cohesity and Semperis Announce Groundbreaking Offering that Unifies Data and Identity Resilience

Cohesity Identity Resilience Equips Organizations to Proactively Secure and Recover Identity-based Cyberattacks

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cohesity and Semperis today announced a new product, Cohesity Identity Resilience, powered by Semperis, to defend enterprises’ critical Identity infrastructure, including Microsoft Active Directory assets from cyberattacks. Now available for purchase from Cohesity, the solution is the strongest of its kind in the market, enabling companies to proactively harden defenses, recover rapidly, and conduct comprehensive post-attack forensic investigations.

Active Directory is the central nervous system of most enterprise IT environments, managing authentication and access to critical systems, applications, and data. Active Directory’s crucial role within IT environments makes it a primary target for cybercriminals. When Active Directory is compromised, attackers can gain unrestricted access to IT resources, often resulting in ransomware infection, data theft, and prolonged business disruption.

Cohesity Identity Resilience supports Active Directory protection and recovery across hybrid environments. The solution helps users protect and secure on-premises Active Directory and extends these safeguards to Microsoft Entra ID in the cloud. Organizations can protect and recover the source of authority for objects synchronized across their entire Active Directory and Entra ID identity landscape.

“Identity Security is one of the key battlegrounds of cyberattacks for enterprises and governments. They need solutions that combine prevention, resilience, and recovery without adding complexity to their existing cyber resilience strategy,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief executive officer, Cohesity. “Cohesity Identity Resilience delivers a modern, proven approach that helps organizations protect the foundation of their digital operations, so they can recover quickly from even the most critical attacks on identity infrastructures and remain cyber resilient. We’re excited to partner with Semperis on this effort.”

Cohesity Identity Resilience builds on Semperis’ proven expertise and technology in Active Directory protection and recovery, delivering automated, malware-free recovery capabilities that minimize downtime and ensure a clean, reliable path back to normal business operations. With Cohesity Identity Resilience, customers benefit from:

Proactive Active Directory hardening – Provides the ability to scan on-prem or hybrid Active Directory environments for hundreds of indicators of exposure (IOEs), see risk scores, apply remediation guidance, and identify and prioritize attack paths that bad actors could use to reach critical privileged assets (Tier 0).

Secure, immutable backups with capability for cyber vaulting – Enables consistent backup and recovery workflows while providing isolation of AD backups.

Rapid and secure recovery – Restores Active Directory forests after a cyberattack or catastrophic failure, ensuring minimal downtime.

Specialized identity forensics and incident response capabilities – Cleanses the system of attacker artifacts, ensuring Active Directory is restored to a trusted environment.

Comprehensive post-breach analysis – Offers comprehensive post-attack forensic support, including rapid assessments within defined incident windows, and validation of Active Directory integrity before restoring production systems.

“Active Directory compromises are devastating because they give attackers so many paths to take advantage of critical systems,” said Mickey Bresman, chief executive officer, Semperis. “By partnering with Cohesity, we’re integrating our industry-leading Active Directory technology with the broadly adopted Cohesity Data Cloud, ensuring the world’s largest global organizations have a trusted, streamlined path to protect against and recover from even the most sophisticated identity-based attacks.”

Cohesity Identity Resilience builds on the partnership between Cohesity and Semperis that began in 2024 .

“Active Directory compromises often turn into prolonged business disruptions that are costly and difficult to contain,” said Scott Harrison, director, Hybrid Infrastructure Solutions, CDW. “With Cohesity Identity Resilience, powered by Semperis, we see a solution that directly addresses this gap—helping enterprises strengthen defenses, recover quickly, and maintain confidence in their core identity systems. It’s the kind of capability our customers have been asking for, and it represents an important step forward in building true cyber resilience.”

More information about Cohesity Identify Resilience can be found here .

Try the following free tools to test identity security posture:

Attack path analysis tool: Discover risky attack paths to Tier 0 assets.

Discover risky attack paths to Tier 0 assets. Identity security assessment: Identify security vulnerabilities across identity infrastructure.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by partners such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.

About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis’ AI-powered technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors.

As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference , HIP Podcast , and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid . Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, supporting the world’s biggest brands and government agencies, with customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: https://www.semperis.com