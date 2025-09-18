Coremail Spotlights AI-Powered Email Security Innovations at CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coremail, China’s leading enterprise email solutions provider, announced its participation in the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), held in Beijing from September 10-14. Coremail is showcasing its AI-powered email system and advanced Secure Email Gateway solutions in the Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services exhibition area, engaging with international partners on the latest advancements in email security and AI-driven productivity.

CIFTIS, recognized as the world’s first and largest comprehensive platform for trade in services, has played a vital role in fostering global exchange. As one of China’s three major platforms for opening-up, CIFTIS has been held successfully 11 times, attracting nearly 1.19 million participants from 198 countries and regions. This year’s fair, themed “Embrace Digital Intelligence, Empower Trade in Services,” puts a stronger spotlight on technological innovation and smart applications, showcasing real-world use cases, solutions, and value-added services. AI and other emerging technologies stand out as headline attractions.



Photo: Official album of China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS)

With 26 years of continuous R&D in email solutions, Coremail’s portfolio includes Email System, Enterprise Email, Archive System, Delivery System, and the advanced Secure Email Gateway, serving over 1 billion end-users worldwide. As AI reshapes industries, Coremail is at the forefront of integrating Generative AI into its email solutions, enhancing user experiences and security defenses.

AI-Enhanced Productivity for the Modern Workplace

As technology evolves, Coremail seamlessly integrates AI into its email platform, using its proprietary LLM middleware to unify data resources and enable intelligent, automated functions. The system supports a wide range of practical applications including smart drafting, polishing, proofreading, summarization and translation, helping organizations boost productivity and streamline their email workflows.

The Coremail LLM integration module is compatible with leading LLMs, including DeepSeek, OpenAI, Ollama, Microsoft Azure OpenAI and other Chinese AI models, offering clients flexibility and seamless integration without requiring system overhauls.

Coremail also provides tailored technical consulting and solutions to meet the needs of different industries and clients, covering compute resource assessment, model stability analysis, and system optimization. With proven expertise in high availability architecture design, the company ensures seamless integration and reliable performance of AI models, helping clients reduce both technical risks and maintenance costs. The module is already delivering significant results for clients across finance, manufacturing, and electronics.

Strengthening Email Defense with Advanced AI Security

Coremail’s “2024 China Enterprise Email Security Report” reveals a concerning trend: Chinese enterprise users received about 75.5 billion phishing emails in 2024, a 30.8% increase from 2023. Generative AI has emerged as a major driver of this surge. By exploiting LLMs, attackers can now automate, disguise, and refine their tactics, leading to tens of thousands of AI-generated threats every minute. In response, Coremail’s CACTER GenAI LLM-Powered Secure Email Gateway has been upgraded with LLMs and multimodal technology, building on traditional machine learning to better spot novel phishing campaigns and other evolving threats.

The CACTER SEG combines advanced email threat analysis, real-time blocking of malicious URLs, and actionable data insights—empowering administrators to build effective, proactive security strategies. With pre-event defense, in-event detection, and post-event management, CACTER SEG provides full lifecycle threat detection, creating a robust, AI-driven, closed-loop defense system.

Backed by an AI-driven defense framework, the CACTER SEG effectively blocks advanced email threats, boasting a 99.8% spam detection accuracy with a false positive rate below 0.02%.

As AI reshapes industries globally, Coremail remains committed to continuous innovation and R&D in AI technologies, empowering enterprises across all sectors in their digital transformation journeys.

For more information, please visit: https://www.coremail.ai/

