Damon Unveils Full-Scenario Logistics & Warehouse Automation Solutions at Logis-Tech Tokyo 2025 to Accelerate Its Expansion in Japan

TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The three-day Logis-Tech Tokyo 2025 has concluded. As a full-scope logistics system integrator, Damon Group unveiled a powerful portfolio of multi-category, multi-model AGV/AMR collaboration scenarios—powered by edge and cloud computing, high-precision navigation, and full-space perception under multi-objective missions. This showcase underscores Damon’s long-term commitment and growing strength in the Japanese market.

At this year’s show, Damon spotlighted three themes—High-Density Storage, High-Speed Sorting, and Embodied AI Humanoid Robotics—across three separate booths with local partners and strategic customers. From the moment the doors opened, the booths were packed: applause, camera shutters, questions, and cheers created a constant buzz, putting Damon at the center of attention. Behind this excitement lies six years of experience turning “Made-in-China solutions” into proven success stories on Japanese soil.

Damon also unveiled two newly developed systems—the Intelligent Four-Way Shuttle System and the Multi-Belt Sorter. Live demonstrations showcased seamless collaboration between smart warehouse systems and conveying/sorting equipment, replicating the finished-goods warehousing and distribution environment of a high-end smart factory and drawing large crowds of visitors.

In addition, Damon introduced its AI-powered logistics operations, where an AI “brain” orchestrates every intelligent work process. Making its Japanese debut, the system quickly became a centerpiece by offering a fully automated solution for narrow-aisle navigation, irregular-package handling, and multi-category parcel sorting in complex environments. In Japan, where logistics automation is already highly advanced, Damon’s solution sparked a new wave of unmanned logistics innovation.

As Japan’s largest and most influential logistics exhibition, Logis-Tech Tokyo sets the benchmark for the industry, pooling advanced insights and serving as a gateway for global companies entering Japan and expanding across Asia. Seizing this opportunity, Damon deepened collaboration with local industry leaders and partners, sharing best practices in unmanned logistics and warehouse automation while fostering integration across equipment, software, and system solutions.

