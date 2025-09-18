Discover Asia’s Leading Children’s Book Fair — CCBF 2025, Shanghai · November 14–16, 2025

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2025 –will take place from, in Shanghai at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC). As the leading event in the Asia Pacific region dedicated to children’s books and content, the 2025 CCBF is expected to hostfrom over, with an anticipated attendance of more thanacross aexhibition area.

CCBF serves as a bridge between Eastern and Western children’s publishing, promoting Chinese original titles globally and showcasing emerging talent from China and the Asia-Pacific region. The fair provides a professional platform for publishers, agents, booksellers, illustrators, digital creators, and cross-media partners to connect, collaborate, and explore new business opportunities.

CCBF 2025 is divided into two zones: the Copyright Zone and the Hybrid Zone. The Copyright Zone focuses on copyright exchange and international collaboration, open exclusively to industry professionals. The Hybrid Zone combines copyright activities with marketing, distribution, channel development, promotion, and retail. CCBF warmly welcomes global industry colleagues and all book lovers to join this vibrant celebration of children’s books!

Highlights of CCBF 2025

This year, Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Russia, South Korea, UAE, and the UK will have national pavilions. Featured areas like the BOP – Bologna Prize Lounge, Asia Pacific New Entry Lounge, and Rights Centre will return, alongside the Belt and Road Lounge for publishers from BRI partner countries.

A new Cross Media Lounge highlights global projects such as BookGorae (South Korea), Frontiers for Young Minds (Switzerland), MakeMake Digital Library (Colombia), and Weltentdecker (Germany). The BOP Lounge features award-winning houses like Andersen Press (UK), Barefoot Banana (Thailand), Enchanted Lion Books (USA), and Fukuinkan Shoten (Japan). The Asia Pacific New Entry Lounge hosts Difference Engine (Singapore), Jiaxuan Publishing (Malaysia), Pepper Dog Press (Singapore), and Sekaibunkasha Group (Japan).

Leading Chinese publishers—China Education Publishing, Shanghai Century Publishing, CITIC Press, 21st Century Publishing, Jieli Publishing, Phoenix Juvenile, New Buds, and Hunan Juvenile & Children’s Publishing—along with private publishers like Post Wave Kids, Little Bean, Lelequ, CheerFly Culture, and Jojo Reading, will participate in discussions and exchanges throughout the fair.

Spotlight on New Books

The new Spotlight on New Books will showcase 2025’s latest titles and features book launches, author signings, and rights-purchasing sessions. It provides a unique platform for visitors to acquire rights, forge partnerships, and connect directly with leading global children’s publishers.

Leverage Professional Expertise and Discover Innovative Trends

CCBF 2025 will host 17 professional conferences and seminars fostering cross-cultural exchange across the children’s content industry. A highlight is the International Children’s Reading Promotion Forum, supported by the Shanghai Press & Publication Administration and the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY), which will gather global leaders, including Gvantsa Jobava (IPA President) and Basarat Kazim (IBBY President) to discuss best practices, digital innovation, and building safe, multicultural reading environments. Other sessions will feature the Award Winners’ Series, insights into Chinese and global book retail markets, and discussions on IP operations, AI in education, Asian children’s content, and innovative storytelling.

A stellar lineup of distinguished guests—including Sydney Smith, winner of the 2024 Hans Christian Andersen Award for Illustration; Shinsuke Yoshitake, recipient of the Bologna Ragazzi Special Prize; Leo Timmers, eight-time winner of the Children’s and Youth Jury Award and recipient of the Bookpeacock Award; Alessandro Sanna, winner of multiple Premio Andersen awards; Øyvind Torseter, winner of the Bologna Ragazzi Award and Norwegian Book Art Prize; and Matthew Forsythe, Oscar-nominated artist—will be participating in the Fair.

Children Plus: Comics

CCBF will spotlight comics with the special exhibition Children Plus – COMICS: Exploring the World, One Bubble at a Time. The exhibition is divided into two sections: international and domestic. The international section is curated by an international team led by Grazia Gotti, Co-founder of the Giannino Stoppani Children’s Bookshop and the Accademia Drosselmeier, with Marina Lepore (Secretariat and Coordination, Cooperativa Giannino Stoppani/Accademia Drosselmeier) and Mariaelena Schiavo (Special Projects for BCBF and CCBF). The Chinese section is curated by Fei Jia, Senior Editor and Picture Book Researcher.

The exhibition will showcase around 200 international titles, celebrating comics as an art form and a learning tool. A dedicated panel will explore this theme in depth.

Emerging talent in Illustration

The Golden Pinwheel Illustration Exhibition highlights 69 outstanding shortlisted works from the 2025 Golden Pinwheel Young Illustrators Competition, alongside the launch of the official Yearbook, bringing the latest in cutting-edge illustration to the public.

The Illustrators Survival Corner, in partnership with Mimaster Illustrazione, will feature 11 masterclasses, 9 creative workshops, and 27 one-on-one mentorship sessions, empowering young illustrators to showcase their skills, improve their craft, and engage in valuable exchanges.

Registration & Travel Info

Professionals in children’s publishing, education, entertainment, and related fields can attend free of charge. Using the online matchmaking system, visitors and buyers can browse exhibitors and products, schedule pre-arranged meetings, and expand their professional networks. Visit www.ccbookfair.com/en or search “ccbookfair” for details.

International visitors should apply for a visa in advance. China offers visa-free entry for 47 countries and a 240-hour transit visa-free policy for 55 countries. For further information or consultation on relevant visa exemption policies, please visit www.visaforchina.cn

About CCBF

Approved by the Shanghai Press & Publication Administration, CCBF is organized by Shanghai Xinhua Distribution Group Co., Ltd., China Education Publishing & Media Group Ltd., and China Universal Press & Publication Co., Ltd., co-organized by Ronbo BolognaFiere Shanghai Ltd., and powered by the BolognaFiere Group. Since its debut in 2013, CCBF has grown into the leading fair for children’s content in the Asia Pacific region.

In 2024, CCBF hosted 497 exhibitors from 32 countries and regions, with 41,263 visitors, including 17,081 professionals, attending over the three-day event.