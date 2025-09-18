H2G Green Limited’s GasHub Commissions Major LNG Facility for Leading F&B Manufacturer

The GasHub-led conversion from diesel to LNG is estimated to decrease the carbon footprint of the production facility by approximately 30%.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — H2G Green Limited (SGX:5AI) (“H2G” or the “Company“, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the “Group“), one of the leading sustainable energy solutions providers, and its subsidiary GasHubUnited Utility Private Limited (“GasHub“) today announced the completion and commissioning of one of its largest liquefied natural gas (“LNG“) facilities to date, built for a leading food and beverage (“F&B“) manufacturer in Singapore.

GasHub has led the F&B manufacturer in transitioning its operations from diesel to LNG, retrofitting its current production site in Singapore. GasHub completed the retrofitting recently and made its first LNG delivery to prepare the facility to begin using LNG.

Designed, constructed, and commissioned by GasHub, the new LNG facility will substantially support the F&B manufacturer’s thermal energy needs for manufacturing consumer beverage products for regional markets.

“Industrial facilities represent a significant opportunity for Singapore to reduce emissions and strengthen energy security through switching to LNG,” said Bentinck Ng, CEO of GasHub. “Our partnership with this leading F&B manufacturer showcases how LNG can deliver various benefits. By replacing diesel, companies can significantly reduce carbon footprints and maintenance costs while benefiting from cleaner, more efficient operations. At the same time, this project highlights the unique, homegrown engineering expertise GasHub brings to Singapore’s industrial energy sector—a space often overlooked compared to power generation. If more companies follow, together we can accelerate progress toward a greener, more energy-secure Singapore.”

Driving efficiency and sustainability

The facility’s conversion to LNG will achieve significant benefits:

Reduced emissions: The switch is estimated to lower the carbon footprint of the manufacturer’s production facility by approximately 30%.

Cleaner operations : Unlike diesel, LNG combustion leaves no carbon residue, reducing maintenance requirements and improving boiler efficiency.

: Unlike diesel, LNG combustion leaves no carbon residue, reducing maintenance requirements and improving boiler efficiency. Improved stability in energy cost : LNG provides an energy source with greater cost stability and long-term efficiency, helping to increase financial stability and predictability.

: LNG provides an energy source with greater cost stability and long-term efficiency, helping to increase financial stability and predictability. Improved workplace environment: LNG combustion eliminates odour and potential contamination associated with diesel use.

With this transition, this F&B manufacturer is now one of the largest LNG users GasHub supplies to date.

Trusted by industry leaders

In addition to improving sustainability, GasHub was selected for the project due to its proven engineering expertise in designing, building, and maintaining LNG infrastructure for industrial clients.

About H2G Green Limited

H2G focuses on delivering sustainable energy solutions through its two subsidiaries: GasHub for LNG and Green Energy Investment Holding Private Limited for hydrogen, biochar, and other high-value, sustainable materials. In Singapore, the Company is working towards solving the energy trilemma — advancing cost competitiveness of sustainable energies, expanding energy security, and transitioning to net zero. Beyond Singapore, the Company is powering Southeast Asia’s transition towards cleaner, sustainable energy solutions. H2G stands out for deep engineering, energy, and sustainability expertise and an unwavering commitment to safety.

For more information, please visit: https://h2g.green.