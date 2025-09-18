HAMMOCK COVE ANTIGUA ELEVATES LUXURY WITH NEW SIGNATURE VILLAS AND CURATED GUEST EXPERIENCES

The 5-star resort introduces oversized plunge pools, exclusive social rituals, and immersive cultural programming for the holiday season

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hammock Cove Antigua , part of the Elite Island Resorts collection, is redefining Caribbean luxury with the debut of its Signature Villas alongside a season of elevated cultural and social programming. Designed for discerning travelers seeking privacy, personalization, and immersive experiences, the new villas and guest offerings underscore the resort’s reputation as one of Antigua’s most refined escapes. To celebrate, guests who book by October 31, 2025, for travel through December 20, 2025, can enjoy a seventh night free plus $1,000 in instant savings, making it the perfect time to experience Hammock Cove’s unparalleled accommodations and curated experiences.



Chairman’s Lounge

The Signature Villas, Hammock Cove’s newest and most luxurious accommodation category, set a new benchmark in Caribbean villa living. Featuring expansive decks with oversized plunge pools three times the size of other suites, private indoor wet bars, and separate bedroom and desk areas, the villas provide the perfect blend of seclusion and style. Guests enjoy panoramic views of Antigua’s tranquil beaches and bays, paired with thoughtful amenities including Serta Perfect Sleeper king mattresses, Egyptian cotton linens, daily turndown service, and a curated selection of books for leisurely indulgence.

“The launch of our Signature Villas is about raising the standard of luxury in Antigua,” said Adrian Pickard, General Manager of Hammock Cove. “We’ve designed these villas to give guests the privacy of a personal retreat while maintaining the full-service experience and cultural connection that define Hammock Cove.”

In addition to the new villas, Hammock Cove is rolling out a slate of distinctive seasonal programs running October 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026:

The Chairman’s Scotch & Cognac Club – A refined weekly gathering in the Chairman’s Lounge, limited to just 12 guests. The experience features pours of Louis XIII Cognac and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch, a premium Churchill-style cigar, gourmet canapes by Michelin-starred Chef Marco, and white-glove service, creating an Instagram-worthy evening of elegance.

– A refined weekly gathering in the Chairman’s Lounge, limited to just 12 guests. The experience features pours of Louis XIII Cognac and Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch, a premium Churchill-style cigar, gourmet canapes by Michelin-starred Chef Marco, and white-glove service, creating an Instagram-worthy evening of elegance. Sir Rob’s Cigar Social – A lively, social event at the resort’s Nobody Knows Bar. Guests enjoy hand-selected cigars, a flight of island rums, fun bar snacks, lighthearted games, and prizes, all designed to bring people together in a relaxed Caribbean setting.

– A lively, social event at the resort’s Nobody Knows Bar. Guests enjoy hand-selected cigars, a flight of island rums, fun bar snacks, lighthearted games, and prizes, all designed to bring people together in a relaxed setting. Rotating Art Tunnel Exhibit & Artist Cocktail Series – A monthly celebration of Antigua’s vibrant creative community. In partnership with Quay Studio, Hammock Cove will showcase local artists through rotating exhibits in the resort’s Art Tunnel, paired with weekly cocktail receptions where guests can meet the artists, purchase works, and engage in cultural storytelling.

“Hammock Cove has always been about offering experiences that feel both luxurious and authentically Antiguan,” said Kari Tarnowski, Chief Commercial Officer of Elite Island Resorts. “From our new villas to our curated social and cultural events, we’re creating moments that inspire guests to connect with each other, the destination, and the finer things in life.”

Together, the Signature Villas and new guest programming reinforce Hammock Cove’s position as Antigua’s premier boutique luxury resort, seamlessly blending quiet luxury, cultural immersion, and modern indulgence.

For more information or to book a stay at Hammock Cove Antigua, visit https://www.hammockcoveantigua.com .

About Hammock Cove Antigua

Hammock Cove Antigua is a five-star, adults-only, all-inclusive resort on Antigua’s northeast coast, overlooking Devil’s Bridge National Park and the Caribbean Sea. A multi-year winner of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award, the resort features private villas with indoor-outdoor living spaces, plunge pools, and contemporary Caribbean decor, along with two signature restaurants offering Caribbean and Continental cuisine, sommelier-curated wine selections, and signature cocktails. Guests can enjoy wellness and spa treatments, non-motorized water sports, and personalized service from dedicated guest ambassadors, all designed to provide an exclusive and serene island retreat.

About Elite Island Resorts

Founded under the vision of the late Chairman Robert Barrett, whose leadership helped shape Antigua’s tourism industry, Elite Island Resorts is a collection of all-inclusive beachfront properties across the Caribbean and Panama. The portfolio includes Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Hammock Cove Antigua, Pineapple Beach Club Antigua, St. James’s Club & Villas, The Verandah Antigua, The Club Barbados, and Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama. Known for exceptional service, world-class amenities, and a high rate of returning guests, Elite Island Resorts creates memorable island escapes that blend local culture with immersive experiences. Barrett’s legacy of hospitality and community support continues through the brand’s partnerships and its commitment to delivering unforgettable Caribbean holidays.



Signature Villa



Hammock Cove Antigua