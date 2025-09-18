Innovent’s Partner Ollin Announces Clinical Updates on IBI324 (OLN324, VEGF/ANG-2)

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmology and other major disease areas, today announced that the company’s partner Ollin reported a clinical update on IBI324 (Ollin R&D code: OLN324). IBI324 (OLN324) is a higher potency, higher molar dose VEGF/Ang2 bispecific antibody in Phase 1b clinical development for patients with either wet (neovascular) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) or diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading causes of vision loss in older and working-aged people, respectively. Ollin has completed enrollment of over 150 patients with wAMD or DME in the JADE study, a randomized, U.S.-based, Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial designed to evaluate OLN324 versus faricimab for potential areas of anatomic and durability differentiation. Topline results from the study are expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Building on the proven backbone efficacy of anti-VEGF, OLN324’s substantially higher anti-Ang2 potency over the current market leader faricimab, coupled with a smaller protein format, gives OLN324 the potential for best-in-class disease control. OLN324 is being tested at higher molar doses than faricimab for greater target coverage and the potential for extended treatment durability. These features give OLN324 the potential for a differentiated, first-line standard of care profile.

“Both VEGF and Ang2 play important roles in the vascular pathologies that drive wAMD and DME. Dual targeting has the potential to improve anatomic outcomes and achieve more durable disease control compared to VEGF inhibition alone. Uptake of the first U.S. FDA-approved VEGF/Ang2 inhibitor, faricimab, underscores the interest from retinal specialists and patients for new medicines offering improved outcomes by targeting more than one driver of disease,” said Charles C. Wykoff, MD, PhD, Chairman of Research, Retina Consultants of America, and member of Ollin’s Scientific Advisory Board. “There remains meaningful room for further clinical improvement for patients. Ollin’s Phase 1b study explores the potential for differentiation of OLN324 versus faricimab from the outset.”

Dr. Lei Qian, Chief R&D Officer of General Biomedicine from Innovent Biologics, stated: “We are excited about by the progress of OLN324 (IBI324), driven forward by our partner Ollin—especially the successful enrollment completion of the JADE Phase 1b trial, which represents a key milestone that validates both parties’ strong collaboration. As a next-generation VEGF/Ang-2 bispecific antibody, OLN324 (IBI324) holds promise for better anatomic outcomes and longer durability than current standards like faricimab. We remain aligned with Ollin to speed OLN324’s development and bring this much needed therapy to market globally.”

In a completed Phase 1 single and multiple dose escalation study, IBI324 (OLN324) demonstrated promising vision and anatomic improvements in DME patients along with a favorable safety profile. IBI324 (OLN324) was discovered by Innovent and is being developed in collaboration with Ollin.

About Ollin

Established in 2023, Ollin BiosciencesTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring and developing best-in-disease therapies for vision-threatening diseases. With a differentiated pipeline, world-class team, and strong investor syndicate, Ollin is redefining what’s possible in ophthalmology. For more information, please visit www.ollin.bio.

About Innovent

Innovent is a leading biopharmaceutical company founded in 2011 with the mission to empower patients worldwide with affordable, high-quality biopharmaceuticals. The company discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that target some of the most intractable diseases. Its pioneering therapies treat cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic, autoimmune and eye diseases. Innovent has launched 16 products in the market. It has 2 new drug applications under regulatory review, 4 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials and 15 more molecules in early clinical stage. Innovent partners with over 30 global healthcare companies, including Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Incyte, LG Chem and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Guided by the motto, “Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action,” Innovent maintains the highest standard of industry practices and works collaboratively to advance the biopharmaceutical industry so that first-rate pharmaceutical drugs can become widely accessible. For more information, visit www.innoventbio.com, or follow Innovent on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).

Forward-looking statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent Biologics (“Innovent”), are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company’s competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialise or turn out to be incorrect.