Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia partnered with MINDS to bring inclusive cinema experience to 15 children with intellectual disabilities

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a community-driven initiative titled Inclunema: A Sensory-Friendly Movie Experience, the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia partnered with MINDS Raintree Special Student Care Centre (SSCC) to bring 15 children aged 7 to 18 with intellectual disabilities on a meaningful cinema outing held on 11 September 2025.



Volunteers and child volunteers from the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia with children from MINDS Raintree SSCC

The event was held at EaglesWings Cinematics at KAP Mall. The theatre was specially adapted for the occasion with reduced audio, softened lighting, and a relaxed seating environment tailored to the children’s sensory needs. Each child was accompanied by a volunteer from the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia throughout the experience, which included a movie screening of an animated film and a hosted lunch at Carl’s Jr Singapore.

“This outing is about walking the talk, so every child feels included and valued,” said Jacob Tao, President of the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia and Co-CEO of Lotusia Group.

The event reflects the club’s mission to embed structured, inclusive and values-based philanthropy within Singapore’s evolving social fabric. Established in 2023 under the charter of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest volunteer service organisation, the Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia is uniquely positioned at the intersection of business, social responsibility and community service. The club is supported by Lotusia Group, a Singapore-based consultancy that helps businesses go global through cross-border strategy and compliance solutions.



Enjoying a sensory-friendly film and lunch with support from EagleWings Cinematics and Carl’s Jr Singapore.

The event was made possible through the collective support of several partners. Special thanks go to Mr. Xie Wenfei, a fellow Lions Club member, for his sponsorship and support. Appreciation is also extended to Carl’s Jr Singapore, a quality-driven burger brand known for its juicy, made-to-order offerings and signature chargrilled flavour. Thanks also go EagleWings Cinematics, a boutique cinema at KAP Mall, for helping to create a safe and welcoming experience for the children.

The participating children are supported by MINDS Raintree SSCC, a before-and-after-school care centre for students from Special Education Schools. The programme offers structured learning and social engagement while providing respite for caregivers.

For many of the children, Inclunema was their first time experiencing a movie outing designed entirely around their needs. Some clapped and swayed to the music during the film, other lit up with smiles as they engaged with their buddies over lunch. Simple moments like high-fives, laughter or just sitting side by side became small celebrations of connection and trust. For the volunteers and caregivers, it was a day filled with joy, connection, and a shared sense of purpose.

Singapore has made steady progress in supporting persons with intellectual disabilities through education pathways and family services. However, inclusive experiences like this, where children are not just accommodated, but welcomed and celebrated, remain rare. Incluenma serves as a reminder that inclusion is not only about policies, but about creating shared human experiences that allow everyone to belong.

The Lions Club of Singapore Lotusia will continue working with partners across the public, private and non-profit sectors to co-create more inclusive initiatives that foster connection and make a positive difference in the lives of those we serve.

About Lotusia Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Lotusia Group supports high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses across Asia in navigating international growth. With a regional footprint spanning major Asian business hubs including Singapore, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo and Bangkok. The group specializes in global expansion, investment migration and cross-border business structuring.

By integrating tailored overseas landing services with end-to-end execution, Lotusia Group ensures clients experience a seamless journey across company setup, relocation, and operational compliance.

About MINDS

MINDS has been caring for Persons with Intellectual Disability (PWIDs) and their families since 1962. Grounded in the belief that all PWIDs have innate abilities and talents, MINDS is committed to empowering them and enhancing their quality of life, while advocating for greater inclusivity for PWIDs as a nation. Today, MINDS is one of the largest charities in Singapore, serving more than 9,000 PWIDs and caregivers.

