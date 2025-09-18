Pathway Selection for Enterprise Digital Transformation: Kuailu Cloud Enables Low-Cost Rapid Upgrades

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kuailu Technology launched an ideal low-cost solution for enterprises to achieve digital transformation without massive investment.

Amid the current wave of digitalization, enterprises must upgrade their management systems to adapt to internal and external operational demands. Yet, cost and effectiveness remain unavoidable critical factors in this process. However, mainstream approaches to enterprise digitalization often face challenges of high costs or suboptimal results, leaving enterprises in a dilemma when choosing their path.

Traditionally, enterprise digital upgrading has primarily relied on the following methods:

1. Comprehensive Custom Development: High Initial and Ongoing Costs

Comprehensive customization involves enterprises developing in-house or outsourcing bespoke digital systems tailored to their specific needs. While this approach ensures functional control and high alignment, costs often run into millions — a heavy burden for most businesses. Additionally, it requires technical teams to oversee the entire process from requirements analysis to development, testing, and deployment, consuming significant time and resources. High maintenance and upgrade costs further limit this option to large enterprises.

2. Piecing Together Software by Need: Data Silos, Low Efficiency

Enterprises purchase specialized software for each vertical need (e.g., CRM, HCM, CDP), resulting in hundreds of fragmented systems. Though individually affordable, this leads to isolated data and operational inefficiencies. Employees juggle multiple disconnected systems, reducing productivity and risking flawed decisions due to inconsistent data. As businesses grow, integrating these siloed systems often costs far more than the initial software purchases.

3. Major Platform Procurement: Poor Compatibility, Frequent Bugs

Many SMEs adopt platforms like DingTalk (Alibaba’s), WeCom (Tencent’s), or Feishu (ByteDance’s), purchasing finance, HR, and other apps via their marketplaces. While addressing basic needs, advanced functionalities require costly third-party apps. As app subscriptions accumulate, compatibility issues and data sync failures emerge. Bug frequency surpasses other scenarios, increasing management complexity and hidden costs.

In short, these approaches represent common — yet costly — “pitfalls” in enterprise digital upgrading.

In stark contrast, Kuailu Cloud offers an ideal low-cost solution. This all-in-one smart office system combines AI intelligence with low-code capabilities, enabling enterprises to achieve digital transformation without massive investment. Leveraging robust low-code tools, users can build thousands of applications tailored to diverse business scenarios, rapidly adapt workflows, and respond to market changes — truly advancing digitalization efficiently and affordably.

Built on an intelligent office foundation, Kuailu Cloud integrates underlying enterprise data to unlock cross-departmental collaboration. Its low-code capability grants exceptional flexibility: employees without coding expertise can drag-and-drop to create customized applications — from approval workflows to data modules. This dramatically lowers the barrier and cost of digitalization while allowing scalable, demand-driven adjustments, eliminating redundant investments caused by shifting needs.

Whether SMEs taking their first digital step or large enterprises optimizing existing systems, Kuailu’s One-stop AI-powered intelligent office ecosystem + Low-Code Solution empowers all to upgrade digitally with minimal cost and maximum efficiency — equipping businesses to navigate the digital wave with agility and seize competitive advantage.

Today, Kuailu Cloud has been deployed by thousands of enterprises, earning widespread acclaim.

About Kuailu

Kuailu Tech is a global artificial intelligence enterprise dedicated to driving the digital and intelligent transformation of enterprise office through AI technology. Based on its self-developed large model technology, the company has created a new generation of AI office intelligent entities, with capabilities covering a full-scenario intelligent office ecosystem including “AI intelligent office, AI intelligent collaboration, and AI intelligent meetings”. It is a powerful management tool that helps enterprises make smart, rapid, and efficient decisions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marketing Department, Kuailu Technology

Email: huangdr@egretsoft.com



Official Website: www.egretsoft.com

Global Website: www.kuailutech.com (launching soon)