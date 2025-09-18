The 13th Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) Matching cum Kick-Off Ceremony

Fostering Cross-Sector Collaboration to Create New Opportunities for Hong Kong’s Film and Music Industries

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Microfilm Production Support Scheme (Music) (“Support Scheme”), organized by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (“AIM”) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (“CCIDA”), marks its thirteenth year. The Support Scheme continues to unite outstanding local talent in advertising and music to produce 32 original microfilms. It aims to nurture emerging creatives across music, digital advertising, and microfilm production, while encouraging more singers to take part in on-screen performances and advancing the development of Hong Kong’s creative industries in a richer and more diverse direction.

AIM hosts the 13th Support Scheme Matching cum Kick-Off Ceremony at the InnoCentre, Kowloon Tong. Mrs. Lowell CHO, Acting Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, officiates as Guest of Honor, joined by Mr. Francis FONG, Chairman of AIM, to mark the official launch of this year’s edition.

As in previous years, the Support Scheme comprises two tiers: Tier 1 “Advertising Production Start-ups” and Tier 2 “Small Advertising Production Enterprises.” At the ceremony, Tier 1 teams are paired with singers through a drawing of lots, forming 22 creative partnerships. Tier 2 features ten self-formed teams, each comprising a director, scriptwriter, singer, and production company, making their debut at the event.

Each Tier 1 team receives up to HK$130,000 to produce a 4 to 8-minute original microfilm with their matched singer. Tier 2 teams are granted up to HK$240,000 to produce a 12-to-16-minute microfilm with their self-paired singer. The Support Scheme also provides comprehensive training covering scriptwriting, directing, production, and post-production. In addition, a mentoring team of industry experts provides professional guidance to help enhance the quality of the microfilms.

To further support the participating teams, AIM promotes the 32 microfilms through multiple channels, including the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) 2026, television, online platforms, social media, and the Support Scheme’s official website.

To recognize outstanding works, the following awards are presented: “Best Microfilm Production Award,” “Best Microfilm Actor Award,” and “Best Microfilm Actress Award” (each with Gold, Silver, and Bronze distinctions), as well as “Best Microfilm Scriptwriting Award,” “Best Microfilm Cinematography Award,” and “Best Microfilm Art Direction Award.” Winners will be selected by professional judges, while the “Most Popular Microfilm Award” will be determined by public voting. Exceptional teams may also be recommended for international microfilm or short film competitions, further enhancing their exposure and commercial prospects.

The Support Scheme continues to serve as a vital platform for nurturing creative talent and fostering collaboration across Hong Kong’s film and music sectors.

The advertising production companies, directors, and singers participating in the two tiers of the 13th Support Scheme are listed as below:

Tier 1 “Advertising Production Start-ups”

(in alphabetical order of the “Advertising Production Start-ups” company names)

Advertising Production Start-ups and Directors Singers and Their Record Labels 1 After Life Production Uni 2 ALVA Digital One Take Off 3 Beanlet Studio Andy Lin 4 Best Summer Paradiso Karen 5 Blind Box Production Ltd. Heddi 6 Can-Do Production Tinque Chan 7 Cineapex Inspirations Jacky Fcy 8 Daylights Pictures Ritchie 9 Dream Scenario Studio Mark Chan 10 Hey July Creative Kylis 11 InMagin Studio Limited Lap Chau 12 Intrinity Production DaiKim 13 Media Mix Publishing Ltd. sharlene 14 Min Min Production nico 15 NS Production Mona 16 Recurso Ltd. KIKO TONG 17 Respect Creative Studio Ltd. Venus 18 REVERFILMS Khloe 19 Rockship Studios Ken Hung 20 Super Common Studios Ko Tse 21 The Plough Films Alex 22 TOPPEST PRODUCTIONS CO. ALL FOR ONE

Tier 2 “Small Advertising Production Enterprises”

(in alphabetical order of the “Small Advertising Production Enterprises” company names)

Company Names Directors Singers Singers’ Record Labels 1 Blue Hour Production Lee Chan HOPUI HOPUI MUSIC 2 Buzz Creative Ltd. LO Tsz Hin Noell Chalk Studios 3 Cineoz Studios Edwin LAI Joya Future Future Limited 4 Concept Pictures Studio LOK Tsz Hong Ashia LAVA MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT 5 CONCRETE LAB TANG Chiu Tang YAUYAU Wicked Awesome Productions 6 Foxter Media Ltd. Thyestes TONG Ki Chan HDP Limited 7 KnoowNO JK WONG The Flying Eyeballs Quantum Industries Limited 8 Kolton Media WONG Tin Shing J. Arie Platform Entertainment 9 Sparkle Image Lit MA Modern Children Playground Studio 10 TREE HEAD PRODUCTIONS Bonde Sham 6號@RubberBand R Flat Limited

After the Kick-Off Ceremony, the selected production teams will begin creating their microfilms. These microfilms will be released online in January 2026 and will be showcased at the FILMART 2026, where they will meet with industry professionals and audiences.

For more details about the Support Scheme, please visit: http://www.microfilm-music.hk

Organizer: Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (AIM)

Lead Sponsor: Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.