Lao Delegation Marks 15 Years of Cluster Munitions Convention at Geneva Meeting

Laos, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Anouparb Vongnorkeo, participated in the 13th Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 16 to 19 September.

Speaking at the event, Anouparb highlighted the Convention’s anniversary as both a milestone in collective achievements and a moment to renew global commitments.

He emphasized the need to strengthen international cooperation and mobilize resources to meet the Convention’s humanitarian goals, while reaffirming Laos’ commitment to implementing the CCM and Sustainable Development Goal 18.

On the same day, Laos and Ireland co-hosted a side event titled “A Fifteen-Year Journey: Lao PDR’s Story Under the Convention on Cluster Munitions.” The event reviewed progress, challenges, and future priorities in the Convention’s implementation in Laos.

Keynote speakers included Anouparb, Ireland’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Noel White, Philippines’ Permanent Representative Carlos Sorreta, and Norway’s Permanent Representative Tormod Endresen, who also serves as president of the 13th Meeting of States Parties.

The event featured the presentation of a report, “A Fifteen-Year Journey: Lao PDR’s Story Under the Convention,” delivered by Daovy Vongxay, Laos’ Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva.

The Implementation Support Unit also provided an overview of 15 years of progress under the Convention, while a representative from the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining underlined the importance of explosive ordnance risk education and the role of the first national coordinator on the issue.