All Aboard: Agoda Unveils Asia’s Most Scenic Train Journeys

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has released a curated list of Asia’s most impressive train journeys, offering travelers a unique and authentic way to experience the continent’s landscapes. These rail adventures turn transit into an attraction, offering a front-row seat to remote vistas that are often inaccessible by road or air.

In keeping with the global trend of slow travel, train travel encourages passengers to unwind, be present, and enjoy the moment. Trains are also one of the most sustainable modes of transportation, providing a way to explore responsibly while minimizing environmental impact. Ideal for all kinds of travelers, these routes offer romantic escapes for couples, captivating views for photographers, and engaging experiences for families.

Here’s Agoda’s list of train journeys in Asia that are not to be missed:

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway ( India ):

Nicknamed the “Toy Train”, this railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that travels between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, offering awe-inspiring views of the Eastern Himalayas. The train journeys through tea gardens and misty mountains, with a key stop at Ghum, the highest railway station in India . Its vintage steam engine adds a charming touch to the experience. Sagano Romantic Train ( Japan ):

Running from Arashiyama to Kameoka, the Sagano Romantic Train lives up to its name, offering a picturesque 25-minute journey through Kyoto’s lush forests and mountain valleys. The open-air carriages provide an immersive experience, with the sounds of the Hozugawa River below and unobstructed views of the vibrant seasonal foliage that paints the landscape. It’s an ideal option for those seeking a memorable rail experience without a major time commitment. Argo Wilis Train ( Indonesia ):

Traveling between Surabaya and Bandung, this train glides past the diverse beauty of West Java , from volcanic peaks and dense forests to sprawling tea plantations and terraced rice fields. The journey is a visual feast, best experienced from the panoramic carriage where vast windows provide an uninterrupted view of the scenery. Here, comfort is guaranteed, with reclinable seats, footrests, and air-conditioning ensuring passengers can relax in style throughout the ride.

Eastern & Oriental Express ( Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand ):

This luxury cruise train offers a glamorous journey of indulgence between Singapore , Malaysia , and Thailand . As lush rainforests pass by outside, passengers can enjoy elegant design, gourmet dining, and world-class service. Beyond the beautifully appointed carriages, the train also boasts exclusive amenities like the dedicated Dior Spa wellness cabin and stylish Piano Bar for evening cocktails. Alishan Forest Railway ( Taiwan ):

Transformed from its industrial past, this heritage railway now offers a scenic ascent from Chiayi to Alishan, winding through misty forests and dramatic mountain passes. Passengers can disembark at key stops to explore the region’s rich history, culture, and natural beauty. The highlight is a spectacular sunrise view from the summit, seen over a rolling sea of clouds. The train’s vintage wooden carriages add to its old-world appeal, making for a truly unforgettable travel experience.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, said, “There’s something special about seeing the world by train. Railway travel perfectly blends nostalgic charm with modern comfort and innovation. It’s a reminder that the journey can be just as spectacular as the destination. Agoda is proud to help travelers discover these stunning journeys with our great deals, making it easier than ever to explore Asia’s beautiful landscapes by rail.”

