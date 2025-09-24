ADDX expands investment products for accredited investors

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ADDX, one of Singapore’s leading wealthtech platform, is proud to distribute a new tokenised structured note issued by DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank by assets. This launch is not the first structured note on ADDX. There have been regular launches of equity-linked structured notes on the platform since the start of the year. In the coming months, ADDX will expand its suite of products to include currency-linked and credit-linked structured notes, offering investors even more options for yield, preservation, and participation.

This marks a significant milestone in ADDX’s mission to make private markets and private wealth services available to all by making quality finance easily accessible, driving capital to quality investments, and using leading-edge technology integrated with robust regulatory integrity.

Unlocking structured notes at lower entry points

Structured notes have long been accessible only to institutional or ultra-high-net-worth investors, often requiring minimum commitments of USD 100,000 or more. Through tokenisation technology, ADDX offers structured products in fractional units as low as SGD 20,000, lowering the entry barrier.

This development empowers a broader segment of accredited investors to diversify their portfolios with instruments. ADDX currently uses DBS Bank as its custodian for structured notes.

Going beyond private blockchain

As a regulated private market platform, ADDX not only provides accredited investors seamless access to such products but is also expanding its technology to support public blockchain issuance and offering white-label tokenisation solutions for financial institutions, underscoring its role as a trusted partner in driving the next phase of digital finance innovation in Singapore and beyond.

Scaling the structured product universe

“This new tokenised structured note launch is a landmark moment for our platform and the broader wealthtech industry. It signals a new era where financial institutions can bring structured products to market with greater efficiency, while empowering investors with more choice and flexibility,” said Vianne Choo, Executive Director, Structured Derivatives at ADDX. “We are committed to deepening access to innovative products while preserving the security, compliance, and sophistication our users expect.”

About ADDX

ADDX is an investment platform headquartered in Singapore that provides accredited investors with access to private markets, alternatives, and differentiated opportunities to help them diversify and grow their wealth, all at lower minimums. With ADDX, investors can access high-quality investments across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, structured products, cash alternatives, fixed income, and more, using a convenient and user-friendly app and web platform. The platform uses digital securities and tokenisation technology to fractionalise investments, making traditionally institutional-grade opportunities more accessible.

ADDX has raised a total of US$140 million in funding since its inception in 2017. Its shareholders include Singapore Exchange (SGX), the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Temasek subsidiary Heliconia Capital, the Development Bank of Japan, UOB, Hamilton Lane, Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings and KB Securities, a subsidiary of Korea’s largest banking group KB Financial Group.

ADDX has been approved by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a recognised market operator. It also has a capital markets services license to deal in securities and collective investment schemes as well as to provide custodial services. It currently serves individual accredited investors from over 50 countries spanning Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and the Americas (except the US). ADDX also serves wealth managers, family offices and corporate investors through its institutional service, ADDX Advantage. For more information, visit addx.co or www.linkedin.com/company/addxco.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or investment products. Investments in private market strategies involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Offerings on the ADDX platform are available only to accredited investors, as defined under the Securities and Futures Act 2001. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should conduct their own due diligence or consult with a professional adviser before making any investment decisions.