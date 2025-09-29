“Inspired by Mountains and Seas, Travel in Zhejiang” Tourism Promotion and Industry Briefing Held Successfully in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This early autumn, the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism hosted the “Inspired by Mountains and Seas, Travel in Zhejiang” Tourism Promotion and Industry Briefing in Malaysia. The event welcomed key industry leaders including Chua Yee Ling, Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Selangor, and Law Wai Hong, President of the Malaysia Chinese Tourism Association. They were joined by representatives from more than 60 travel agencies and airlines from Zhejiang and Malaysia, with nearly 100 attendees in total.

During the event, travel agency representatives from both sides emphasized the geographic proximity and strong cultural ties between Zhejiang and Malaysia, noting substantial opportunities for tourism collaboration. They shared their optimism that the event would serve as a bridge to deepen cultural and industrial exchanges. Kong Lingtao, General Manager of the Inbound Department at Zhejiang Everbright Xingchen International Travel Service Co., Ltd., presented a series of customized tour packages designed specifically for Malaysian travelers. These offerings highlight Zhejiang’s stunning natural scenery and profound cultural heritage. A kickoff ceremony was also held for the Zhejiang Familiarization Tour, with three leading Malaysian travel agencies jointly initiating the program. The delegation is set to embark on a site visit to experience firsthand the poetic charm of Zhejiang. Looking ahead, Zhejiang continues to pursue growth in Southeast Asian tourism markets and extends an open invitation to international partners to participate in exchanges, familiarization trips, and travel experiences to capture shared opportunities for development.