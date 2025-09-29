WMI Partners Singapore’s Private Banking Industry to Deepen Sector Capabilities to Advance Singapore’s Role as Asia’s Leading Philanthropy Hub

Ms Foo Mee Har, CEO of the Wealth Management Institute (WMI), delivering the welcome remarks at the Owner’s Symposium in WMI’s Global-Asia Family Office Summit 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 – The Wealth Management Institute (WMI), in partnership with the Private Banking Industry Group (PBIG), is deepening efforts to build philanthropy advisory capabilities within the private banking sector.

Announced at the WMI Global Family Office (GFO) Summit held on 29-30 September 2025, WMI will be partnering PBIG to deepen advisor capabilities and explore ways to elevate Singapore’s position as a hub for effective philanthropy.

In 2023, Impact Philanthropy Partnership (IPP), a joint initiative by WMI and PBIG, was launched to convene the wealth management and philanthropy communities to deepen knowledge, share insights, and foster collaboration.

Over two years, the IPP brought together principals, wealth advisors, and philanthropy professionals through forums and roundtables, and produced seven research reports covering topics such as catalytic giving, donor-advised funds, and holistic philanthropy.

With this foundation in place, WMI will continue to work with PBIG to deepen advisory capabilities and strengthen the broader philanthropy ecosystem.

Deepening Advisory Capabilities for the Next Generation

The new phase of collaboration is centred on enhancing the capabilities of client-facing advisors who are the first point of contact for principals, wealth owners, and their families. This initiative will facilitate wealth conversations that align financial strategies with long-term, purposeful legacy planning. The goal is to better meet the growing demand for values-based philanthropy advisory that resonates with the next generation—who are often more attuned to social and environmental causes.

At the same time, the initiative will place greater emphasis on helping clients gain the knowledge they need to understand the wider impact of their philanthropic choices and make informed decisions.

Ms Young Jin Yee, Co-head, UBS Global Wealth Management APAC; and Chair of the PBIG Philanthropy Workgroup, emphasised the importance of this evolving advisory landscape: “As clients increasingly seek holistic, impact-driven wealth planning, the need for highly skilled philanthropy advisors has never been greater. Families want trusted partners who can engage in meaningful conversations about values, legacy, and purpose. Similarly, clients themselves are on a learning journey—many are exploring how to give more strategically and sustainably. This next phase reflects our shared commitment to not only equip advisors with the capabilities to support these aspirations, but also to foster greater impact awareness among clients. Together, this enables more informed, purpose-led decisions that can create lasting, positive change.”

The significant uptick in participation in philanthropy advisory training at WMI contributes strongly to building a sustainable philanthropic ecosystem. Since 2022, WMI’s philanthropy programmes have achieved about 600 enrolments. These programmes have played a vital role in equipping advisors to guide clients towards more effective philanthropic decisions. New programmes have also been planned, including a Certificate in Philanthropy and Social Impact for Greater China Markets to be launched in November 2025.

Ms Foo Mee Har, Chief Executive Officer, WMI; and Deputy Chair of the PBIG Philanthropy Workgroup, shared her enthusiasm for this momentum: “More and more, families see philanthropy as the glue that brings generations together. This is especially true when it comes to bringing the next generation into the fold. Through our training for client advisors and our research, it is evident that those who expand conversations beyond investments to include purpose and impact often build deep, lasting relationships across multiple generations. In addition, the ongoing education of clients plays a critical role in ensuring that these conversations are both informed and actionable. This next phase offers a significant opportunity for the wealth management sector to strengthen these relationships for the long term, with Singapore emerging as a leading hub for philanthropy in the region.”

Strategic Vision for a Stronger Philanthropy Ecosystem

Beyond training, WMI is also working with PBIG to actively explore ways to elevate Singapore’s position as a hub for effective philanthropy. Future initiatives may include looking at how convenings, advocacy and research can support a more enabling ecosystem—one where philanthropists, foundations, and family offices can deploy capital with clarity and confidence.

With its trusted financial ecosystem, regional connectivity, and growing expertise, Singapore aspires to become the global convening ground for thought leadership in philanthropy—gathering the world’s leading philanthropists, institutions, and thinkers to shape practices, exchange insights, and co-create solutions that drive meaning social impact.

Hashtag: #WMI

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About WMI

Established in 2003, the Wealth Management Institute (WMI) is committed to building capabilities for investing in a better tomorrow. Founded by GIC and Temasek, our vision is to be Asia’s Centre of Excellence for wealth and asset management education and research.

WMI provides a comprehensive suite of practice-based certification and diploma programmes and collaborates with leading universities for master’s degrees. With over 17,000 annual enrolments, WMI serves a diverse community of professionals across Asia—including wealth and asset managers, family offices, and professionals in tax, legal, compliance, and financial regulation across more than 150 programmes. WMI is recognised as Singapore’s lead training provider for private banking and wealth management.

WMI helms the Global-Asia Family Office (GFO) Circle, a trusted network platform that builds capabilities and fosters community within the family office sector. The GFO Circle is supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). WMI also leads the Asia Centre for Changemakers (ACC), supported by Temasek Trust and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA). The ACC aims to build capacity and nurture a strong pipeline of active and informed changemakers with a focus on Asia.