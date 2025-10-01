Australian Business Champion Visits Laos to Boost Agriculture, Mining Cooperation

Australia’s Business Champion for Laos, Charles Olsson, is visiting Laos from 30 September to 3 October to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, focusing on agriculture, mining, and sustainable development.

The visit aligns with the Australia-Laos Comprehensive Partnership and Invested: Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040, which aim to foster stronger trade and investment ties.

“This is my second visit to Laos this year, and I’m delighted to return to my role as Business Champion,” said Olsson.

“Australia sees significant potential to collaborate with Laos in areas such as clean energy, sustainable agriculture, food systems, and responsible mining. This visit is an important opportunity to build relationships and identify practical ways Australian businesses can contribute to Laos’ economic development,” he added.

During his visit, Olsson is engaging with government and industry stakeholders, hosting a roundtable discussion on opportunities for Australian livestock feed companies to support Laos’ livestock sector, meeting Lao alumni of Australian universities to celebrate the strong alumni network, and engaging senior executives to explore opportunities for increased two-way trade and investment.

Olsson will also take part in the ASEAN Minerals Investment Forum on 2-3 October to discuss sustainable mining development and investment opportunities in Southeast Asia.

This visit builds upon Olsson’s earlier trip to Laos this year, where he explored investment prospects in the Savan-Xeno Special Economic Zone in Savannakhet province and visited a blueberry farm established by Costa, one of Australia’s largest horticulture companies.