With Surging Sales and Rave Reviews, JustHang Squeegee Unveils New Color Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — dancemoon, a trailblazer in home cleaning innovation, proudly introduced its first-ever home cleaning tool, the JustHang Squeegee, in June. Building on strong sales and positive customer feedback, the brand now launches a new collection of vibrant colors.



JustHang Squeegee New Color Selection

With superior performance and consistent customer satisfaction, the JustHang Squeegee has earned an exceptional 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, the highest among all shower squeegees. It has become the second-best-selling item in the Amazon shower squeegee category, with 10,000 units sold in the past 30 days, gaining widespread recognition from consumers.

What Customers Are Saying:

“ Best squeegee ever! Sturdy and ergonomically better than anything we’ve had before. Love the curved handle! No suction cups or adhesive hooks needed, it hooks to the shower glass and is completely out of the way. Genius idea!” – Amazon Customer @ Calvin Tyner

– Amazon Customer @ “ The only squeegee you’ll ever need. It doesn’t drag or skip and is very sturdy. The built-in hook was the reason I purchased it — it’s awesome. Probably buying a couple more because you can never have too much of a good thing.” – Amazon Customer @Andrew S

– Amazon Customer @Andrew S “ Ordered a second today! I ordered this item a few months back for my master bath shower. Wide coverage and I love the ergonomic, all-silicon design!” – Amazon Customer @Kelly S Farmer

New Vibrant Color Selection:

To bring greater versatility to bathroom and home décor, dancemoon carefully selected and matched shades inspired by nature, introducing three new colors to the JustHang Squeegee collection:

Sakura Pink : This color delivers a smooth tone that blends well with various living spaces, adding a touch of warmth and elegance.

This color delivers a smooth tone that blends well with various living spaces, adding a touch of warmth and elegance. Lilac Purple: A contemporary color brings sophistication and style, offering a modern touch to everyday cleaning.

A contemporary color brings sophistication and style, offering a modern touch to everyday cleaning. Sage Green: The fresh and natural green creates a tranquil and comfortable atmosphere, suitable for minimalist-style homes.

The new color collection reflects JustHang Squeegee’s evolution from a practical cleaning tool into a stylish home accessory. dancemoon aims to expand its range with more innovative and functional products, providing consumers with more ways to personalize their cleaning routines.

During Prime Big Deal Days (Oct 7-8), dancemoon will offer 36% off the JustHang Squeegee, bringing the price down to $18.99. To place an order, please visit dancemoon’s Amazon store.

About dancemoon

Driven by a passion for innovative design, dancemoon infuses the beauty and emotion of the moon into each product. Beyond offering household tools, dancemoon combines innovation with minimalist design to create products that make household tasks simple and no longer a burden but an enjoyable part of life. With a vision to become the leading brand of minimalist lifestyle, dancemoon is committed to blending minimalism with household tools, bringing bliss into your daily life.

CONTACT: info@dancemoon.com