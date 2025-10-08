SEA Games Mascot Redesign Sparks Debate Over National Identity

The redesign of the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2025 mascot has stirred debate in Thailand, as organizers replaced the original seven colorful characters with two new figures featuring the colors of the Thai national flag.

Originally unveiled earlier this year, the first iteration of the mascots, known as The Sans, drew inspiration from traditional Thai weaving and basketry.

Designed to symbolize unity, strength, and friendship among Southeast Asian nations, the seven colorful characters represented the days of the week in Thai tradition. Five were designated for the SEA Games and two for the ASEAN Para Games.

Organizers said the original concept was intended to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and Thailand’s cultural heritage within the ASEAN community.

However, following a change in government, the direction shifted. On 6 October, Minister of Tourism and Sports Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn announced a new approach, calling for mascots that are “memorable, simple, accessible, and distinctly Thai.”

In line with this new vision, The Sans were redesigned into two streamlined mascots, one for the SEA Games and one for the ASEAN Para Games, featuring the red, white, and blue of the Thai flag.

“The Sans will continue to represent unity and friendship through sports, but with a design that embodies Thai identity in a way that’s easier to recognize globally,” said Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, speaking with Thai media.

The new mascots will be used in medal ceremonies and major events, while the original seven-color versions will still appear on souvenirs and promotional materials.

Thailand will host the 33rd SEA Games from 9 to 20 December, followed by the 13th ASEAN Para Games from 20 to 26 January 2026. Events will take place across Bangkok, Chonburi, and Songkhla.