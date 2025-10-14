Lao President Calls for New Generation of Lao Diplomats on 80th Diplomacy Day

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith has called for the rise of a new generation of Lao diplomats, urging them to become strategic and trusted advisers to the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the State.

The appeal came during a ceremony at the National Convention Center marking the 80th anniversary of Lao Diplomacy Day, which is officially observed on 12 October.

The president highlighted that while Laos’ diplomatic work remains grounded in the values of peace, friendship, mutual respect, non-interference, and shared benefit, the world today presents faster-moving and more complex challenges.

He stressed that the country’s future diplomats must be agile, well-informed, and ready to respond effectively to evolving international dynamics.

Thongloun also encouraged young diplomats to embrace adaptability and strategic thinking, describing them as essential qualities for advising the Party and government, building international partnerships, and advancing Laos’ national interests.

He underlined that nurturing this next generation is key to ensuring the country’s diplomacy continues to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment.

The president also stressed the importance of linking political and economic diplomacy to support Laos’ goal of graduating from Least Developed Country status in 2026.

Laos’ Expanding Global Presence

Lao currently maintains diplomatic relations with 151 nations, engages with 145 political parties across 82 countries, and cooperates with numerous international and regional organisations.

Laos operates 41 diplomatic missions abroad, including 27 embassies, three permanent missions, 10 consulates general, and one consular office, while 24 honorary consuls represent the country in 18 other nations. In return, 18 foreign honorary consuls serve in Laos to facilitate bilateral engagement.

Beyond diplomacy, Laos has established trade relations with over 60 countries, manages 34 international border checkpoints, and completed border demarcation with China, Vietnam, and Myanmar, with ongoing efforts in Thailand and Cambodia.

The country is also a party to more than 1,500 international conventions, including over 900 multilateral agreements, supported by a legal framework developed through five key laws and seven sub-legal instruments.