D1CE.COM Secures Landmark Partnership with Levante UD in Multi-Million EUR Deal

HONG KONG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Emerging crypto entertainment platform D1CE.COM has officially signed a sponsorship agreement with Spanish football club Levante UD, in a deal valued at a multi-million-euro sum. This strategic move highlights D1CE.COM’s ambition to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its presence in the European sports market.



CEO of D1CE.COM (Left) and Levante UD. President Pablo Sánchez (Right)

The partnership will see D1CE.COM’s branding featured across Levante UD’s official channels and international exposure assets, positioning the platform alongside one of Spain’s most historic football clubs.

“Football is the world’s most influential sport, and we are thrilled to partner with Levante UD,” said the CEO of D1CE.COM. “Through this collaboration, we aim to connect our brand spirit with the passion of football fans while driving the mainstream adoption of crypto entertainment.”

Expanding into Europe through sports partnerships

Levante UD, a long-standing LaLiga contender with strong fan bases in Spain and Latin America, offers D1CE.COM a powerful entry point into European markets.



Asia-Pacific famous muay thai champion Jackson Law (Left) and Levante UD. President Pablo Sánchez (Right)

Crypto entertainment and sports: a natural alliance

Industry analysts note that the fusion of crypto entertainment and sports sponsorship is becoming a powerful trend. The high-risk, high-reward nature of cryptocurrency resonates with the excitement and unpredictability of sports. By aligning with Levante UD, D1CE.COM aims to attract younger, tech-savvy audiences who embrace innovation.

This multi-million EUR agreement underscores D1CE.COM’s commitment to heavy investment in sports marketing and its determination to become a leading global brand in the crypto entertainment sector.

In addition, D1CE.COM has been officially granted an international online gaming license by the Autonomous Island of Anjouan, further demonstrating its commitment to compliant and lawful operations while strengthening its foundation in the global market. D1CE.COM will continue to drive brand growth through its internationalization strategy.