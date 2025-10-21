Gashub Launches “Switch Campaign”

Driving Singapore’s Transition Towards a Cleaner Energy Future



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2025 – GasHubUnited Utility Private Limited (“GasHub“), Singapore’s leading Liquefied Natural Gas (“LNG“) distributor, proudly unveils its transformative “Switch Campaign”, a bold initiative to drive industries towards cleaner and more sustainable energy. GasHub is a subsidiary of H2G Green Limited (SGX:5AI) (“H2G“).

This campaign empowers businesses in Singapore to achieve cost efficiency, strengthen energy resilience, and uphold environmental commitments, while supporting the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and the nation’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050.

A Smarter, Cleaner and More Sustainable Energy Choice

LNG is rapidly emerging as a game-changer in the global energy landscape. Compared with diesel, LNG produces up to 30% fewer CO₂ emissions, 75% fewer nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), and zero sulfur dioxide emissions, making it one of the cleanest fossil fuels available.

Its combustion efficiency also translates to lower maintenance costs, extended equipment life, and consistent energy output, providing businesses with a reliable and greener energy alternative that does not compromise on performance.

“As industries face increasing pressure to reduce carbon footprints, GasHub’s mission is to make the switch to LNG effortless and economically rewarding,” said Bentinck Ng, CEO of GasHub. “Our goal is to help companies not only meet regulatory compliance but to thrive in a future powered by cleaner, smarter energy.”

Key Benefits of Switching to LNG

Lower Emissions, Greater Compliance:

Meet Singapore’s tightening carbon and emission regulations while reducing company’s environmental impact.

Significant Cost Savings:

LNG offers lower maintenance costs and greater price stability over time compared to conventional fossil fuels.

Enhanced Energy Efficiency:

LNG burns cleaner, providing good calorific value and reducing wear and tear on equipments , extending operational lifespan.

Grants & Green Finance Support:

Businesses can access grants and transition funding through sustainability schemes and green financing that support the move towards LNG adoption.

Future-Ready Infrastructure:

GasHub’s turnkey LNG ecosystem offers end-to-end solutions, from consultation and installation to maintenance and supply chain management, ensuring a seamless and sustainable switch.

Empowering Businesses with Tailored LNG Solutions

The Switch Campaign provides companies with a comprehensive suite of support, including:

Free Consultation & Energy Audit to assess current operations and identify potential cost savings.

to assess current operations and identify potential cost savings. Funding Insights to guide businesses on government funding and green financing for LNG transition.

to guide businesses on government funding and green financing for LNG transition. Advisory on Equipment Conversion toensure LNG-compatible systems.

toensure LNG-compatible systems. Ongoing Energy Management with live monitoring for fuel consumption and emission tracking.

Already, several early adopters have reported enhanced operational stability and faster compliance with green certifications.

“We believe in going green and going global. With GasHub’s expert guidance, switching to LNG was simple, aligning us with partners worldwide for a sustainable economy,” said Mr. Kelvin Khor, Director of KMS Industrial.

Businesses across manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, and utilities are invited to take the first step towards energy transformation with GasHub.

Sign up for a free consultation and learn how LNG can reduce costs, improve performance, and contribute to a sustainable Singapore.

Contact GasHub: +65 8693 1149

Visit: https://www.gashubutility.com/switch

Email: enquiry@gashubutility.com

Hashtag: #Sustainability #CleanEnergy #GreenerFuture #NetZero2050 #SustainableSingapore #SingaporeGreenPlan2030 #Decarbonisation #EnergyTransition #H2G #Gashub #LNG

https://www.gashubutility.com/switch

https://www.linkedin.com/company/gashubunited/?originalSubdomain=sg

https://www.facebook.com/gashubunited/

https://www.instagram.com/gashub/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.