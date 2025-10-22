HUYA Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

-Earnings Webinar Scheduled for 5:00 a.m. ET on November 12, 2025-

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host a Tencent Meeting Webinar at 5:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 12, 2025 (6:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 12, 2025), to review and discuss the Company’s business and financial performance.

For participants who wish to join the webinar, please complete the online registration in advance using the links provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive an email with webinar access information, including meeting ID, meeting link, dial-in numbers, and a unique attendee ID to join the webinar.

Participant Online Registration

A live webcast of the webinar will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

[1] For the purpose of this announcement only, Chinese Mainland excludes the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China, and Taiwan.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game-related entertainment and services provider. Huya delivers dynamic live streaming and video content and a rich array of services spanning games, e-sports, and other interactive entertainment genres to a large, highly engaged community of game enthusiasts. Huya has cultivated a robust entertainment ecosystem powered by AI and other advanced technologies, serving users and partners across the gaming universe, including game companies, e-sports tournament organizers, broadcasters and talent agencies. Leveraging this strong foundation, Huya has also expanded into innovative game-related services, such as game distribution, in-game item sales, advertising and more. Huya continues to extend its footprint in China and abroad, meeting the evolving needs of gamers, content creators, and industry partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.huya.com.

