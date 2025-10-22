Retro Stage Unveils 2025 Vintage “Happy Halloween” Collection

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vintage-inspired clothing brand Retro Stage is gearing up for the fast-approaching freaky festivities with the reveal of their 2025 Halloween collection. The Happy Halloween line is filled to the brim with frighteningly fabulous looks, featuring pieces inspired by spooky motifs, beloved fictional characters, and of course, classic creatures.

A Nostalgic Vision of Halloween

Retro Stage is eager to once again share their nostalgic vision of Halloween with their audience, with many hand-picked seasonal favorites returning in addition to the dozens of brand-new designs making their debut. Perfectly blending vintage cuts and aesthetics with delightfully creepy subject matter, this collection’s offerings span all the way from the elegant 1930s to the unconventional 1980s, meaning fans of all decades can be sure to find something to their tastes.

What to Expect from the Vintage Halloween Collection

Retro Stage provided the following sneak peek of what customers can expect to see in this new and exciting collection:

Festive Favorites

From vibrant purple bats to cozy sweaters of orange and black, this collection features everything a Halloween fan needs to rep their spooky spirit all month long. Customers can express themselves with blood-spattered dresses, skull-patterned lace, fun monochrome looks, and so much more.

Punk & Goth Picks

Halloween is a time for the darker side of fashion to take the spotlight, and that’s where the punks and goths come in. Both veterans and newcomers in these iconic subcultures are welcome to shop this collection’s abundance of lacy corsets, leather, silver studs, and blood-red velvet to assemble the perfect retro stage Halloween outfits.

Movie & TV Characters

Fans of Halloween classics like Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas are in for a treat, because this collection has all the vintage-inspired costume pieces they could ask for. What’s more, there’s plenty of other pop culture couture in store, including designs inspired by Disney princesses, the beloved Addams family, the Sanderson sisters, the Mystery Gang, and even classic horror films like Carrie — with a haunting Carrie costume that’s both elegant and terrifying.

The brand emphasized their excitement to share both new and returning creations with fans this year in the hopes of making every customer’s Halloween that much more special.

“Halloween and vintage fashion have always gone hand in hand,” said CEO when asked about the collection. “All the most classic horror and monster movies came out at the same time that the most iconic retro aesthetics were first hitting the scene. We had costumers incorporating what was popular at the time into their designs, and when those designs debuted to audiences, they went on to inspire future fashion trends and sort of set the tone for what we still see in scary movies and modern Halloween costumes.” He went on to note that while plenty of costume stores stock vintage-inspired pieces, Retro Stage’s high-quality vintage Halloween costumes & dresses can be reworn and even incorporated into other outfits once Halloween is over, firmly setting the brand apart from the average retailer.

Those interested in celebrating a vintage-style holiday are invited to check out the Happy Halloween collection on the Retro Stage website and pick out their favorite spooky seasonal pieces before time runs out to shop. Customers can also explore the Halloween Sale page for heavily discounted offerings guaranteed to ship in 8 days or less.

About Retro Stage

Retro Stage is a popular vintage fashion brand featuring classic clothing and accessories inspired by 20th-century aesthetics. As a vintage style pioneer, Retro Stage is more than a brand; it’s a way of life, helping every customer explore the history of fashion through chic and glamorous retro style. “Beauty never fades,” said the Retro Stage team. “All we want to do is encourage women to build a better life for themselves and confidently embrace their natural allure.”