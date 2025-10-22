SiiPet Launches LitterLens SmartCare Monitor, the World’s First Feline Cat Litter Box Camera

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SiiPet, a brand dedicated to decoding pet behavior and well-being through pioneering AI technology, transforming subtle signs into precise health insights, announced on Oct. 20 the launch of LitterLens, the world’s first AI-powered health monitor designed specifically for feline litter box behavior. Now available on SiiPet’s official website and Amazon at a retail price of $129 USD, Litterlens enables cat owners to track their pets’ bathroom frequency, duration, and overall habits, helping them detect early health changes and care with confidence.



SiiPet LitterLens

“Changes in litter box habits are often among the first signs of urinary or digestive issues, yet they can easily go unnoticed, especially in multi-cat homes,” said Brian Fu, founder of SiiPet. “With LitterLens, we make those hidden signals visible through accessible, AI-powered insights, helping cat parents take action early and protect their cats’ well-being.”

Smart Monitoring for Early Detection

LitterLens uses AI-driven analysis to monitor every litter box visit with precision, tracking frequency, duration, and stool conditions in real time. The CatSense+ detection system minimizes false alerts by accurately identifying each entry, ensuring users receive only relevant health insights. With instant in-app notifications, cat owners can act early to address potential urinary or digestive issues before they become serious.

Individualized Insights for Multi-Cat Homes

Powered by Pet ID+ technology, LitterLens distinguishes between multiple cats in a household through advanced visual recognition, allowing each pet’s data to be tracked and analyzed individually. This feature makes health monitoring more reliable for multi-cat families, where subtle changes are often difficult to notice.

Vet-Ready Records with Privacy Control

Through its PoopSnap function, LitterLens can automatically capture clear, time-stamped photos of irregular stools to support veterinary consultations and long-term health tracking. Data is stored securely in the SiiPet app, where owners can review each cat’s trends and share updates with family members or veterinarians. For peace of mind, the Privacy Mode allows users to disable the camera at any time, while CatSense+ activates recording only when necessary.

Designed for Simplicity and Everyday Use

LitterLens is also built for convenience and durability, with a universal mounting system that fits most litter boxes and an IP65 water-resistant design for easy cleaning. The device provides HD live video with a built-in night light, runs on both wired and wireless power, and offers up to one month of battery life per charge.

SiiPet is committed to making pet care more scientific, longer-lasting, and worry-free. As a global innovator in AI-driven pet health management, the brand aims to create tools that help pet owners understand their pets better, from tracking daily habits to spotting early signs of health issues. With products like the PawTrack Camera and newly launched LitterLens, SiiPet turns everyday moments into meaningful data, empowering people to care for their pets with confidence and build a stronger, more connected bond with pets as family.

