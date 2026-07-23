Sihom Night Market Vendors Left in Limbo Ahead of 25 July Closure

Sihom Night Market in Vientiane Capital will officially close on 25 July, but with just two days to go, many vendors say they still have no clear idea when they will be able to reopen, where they will be selling, or whether the market will ever return.

A notice issued by Haisok Night Market management on 17 July instructed vendors to clear all stalls and equipment from the market area on 24 and 25 July so the site can undergo what it described as temporary maintenance.

The notice also invited vendors to reserve spaces at a new market near That Dam between 18 and 20 July. But several vendors told The Laotian Times they have received little information beyond that.

“We have to go to the landowner’s office, choose a location and pay the rent, but there still hasn’t been any confirmation about when the new market will actually open,” one barbecue vendor said.

“There isn’t really a proper rental process. You just choose a space and pay.”

Although the official notice says the closure is temporary, many vendors are skeptical.

“The notice only says the market is closing for renovation, but many vendors think there is no going back.”

A noodle vendor said she learned about the closure through the vendors’ WhatsApp group.

“They told us the new market near That Dam should open next month, but nobody has told us the exact date,” she said.

Some Vendors Will Stay, For Now

Not every business will leave the area immediately.

Food stalls operating directly along the sidewalk have been told they can continue trading for now, while vendors inside the market must move out.

“Only the stalls beside the sidewalk can remain,” the barbecue vendor said. “Even then, we still don’t know how long we’ll be allowed to stay.”

Some vendors have decided not to relocate to the new market at all.

“I visited the new location and didn’t really like it,” one bakery vendor said. “I’ll stay here and move my stall to the sidewalk instead, although I still don’t know exactly where my new space will be.”

For years, Sihom Night Market has been one of Vientiane’s best-known evening food destinations, popular with both locals and tourists for its affordable street food.

Now, the 25 July closure approaches and vendors are packing up their stalls while waiting for answers about when the new market will open, and whether Sihom Night Market is closing temporarily or for good.