The Blood Center in New Orleans modernizes platelet processing with FDA-cleared automation from Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

— Second U.S. site to deploy the Reveos™ system, boosting platelet supply and reducing waste

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To help address platelet shortages and streamline blood center operations, The Blood Center in New Orleans has become the second U.S. blood center to implement the Reveos™ Automated Blood Processing System and the Lumia™ Software Platform from Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT), a medical technology company and global leader in blood management solutions. The move marks a significant step forward in transforming how blood centers process blood in the U.S.

Already used globally in more than 60 countries, Reveos brings a decade of proven performance to the U.S. market. Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August 2023, Reveos is the only whole blood automation system available in the U.S. that separates whole blood into platelets, plasma and red blood cells in a single fully automated centrifugation cycle.

This technology enables faster processing, greater efficiency in blood component production compared to manual methods and consistently high product quality — helping blood centers meet growing demand for platelets while improving operational performance.

Why whole blood automation matters

Across the United States, blood centers are facing mounting challenges: platelet shortages, staffing constraints and aging donor populations are straining the system.[1,2] Nearly 98% of the U.S. platelet supply comes from apheresis donations — a process through which platelets are collected directly from a single donor using specialized equipment over a longer session.[3] Until now, apheresis has been the primary collection method to produce platelets in the U.S.

Whole blood-derived platelets (WBDPs) offer a complementary solution. Instead of collecting platelets directly, blood centers collect whole blood and then separate it into its components, including platelets, after donation. Historically, this was done using manual methods that took up to 26 steps and were less efficient and more variable. Automation through Reveos has changed that. Now, WBDPs can be produced consistently and quickly, helping organizations like The Blood Center — which must collect 200 to 250 pints of blood daily to meet regional demand[4] — expand their platelet supply.

“The Blood Center’s adoption of Reveos marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of blood processing in the U.S.,” said Chetan Makam, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Blood Solutions at Terumo BCT. “Their commitment to innovation and community impact reflects the very purpose of Reveos, which is to empower blood centers with automation that enhances efficiency, consistency, and responsiveness. We’re proud to support their journey and excited to see the ripple effects this transformation will have across the region.”

A decade in the making

With four devices now in routine use, The Blood Center is realizing its vision of modernized blood processing. The investment helps optimize operational efficiencies, frees up time for staff to do other tasks and enhances the process for platelet production and consistency — helping to benefit donors, hospitals and the broader community.

“This is a milestone moment for our center,” said Mickie Wilson-Martin, Production and Distribution Manager at The Blood Center. “We’ve waited a long time for a solution like this — one that truly modernizes how we manage whole blood. Being among the first in the U.S. to implement Reveos is something we’re incredibly proud of, and it sends a powerful message as we work to attract younger talent. We may be small, but we are mighty, and we’re here for our community.”

From manual to automated: A new era begins

Reveos automates the balancing, centrifuging, expressing, sealing, and data transfer processes — providing efficient blood component production. The Blood Center now produces two types of platelets: apheresis and whole blood-derived, increasing overall availability and flexibility.

“What surprised us most was how quickly our team saw the value — not just in time saved, but in how much more confident we feel about the consistency of every unit,” said Wilson-Martin. “This is mission-critical, as the more efficient we are, the more lives we can save. We can get more blood and more consistent platelets to the hospitals and patients in our communities who depend on us.”

Gary Higgins, Vice President of Administrative Services at The Blood Center, emphasized the importance of consistency from a legal and operational standpoint. A former litigation lawyer, he attributes the consistently high product quality to greater peace of mind.

“Coming from a background in litigation, I’m trained to ask: ‘What’s the worst that can happen, and how do we prevent it?'” said Higgins. “Before Reveos, ensuring every unit met regulatory standards required more manual oversight and effort. Now, we have greater peace of mind. It’s reassuring to know that we’re delivering a product that meets all federal and state requirements, every time.”

Early wins and operational impact

Since implementing Reveos, The Blood Center has already seen measurable improvements, including increased platelet inventory — with up to 100 pooled platelet products manufactured per month — increasing availability for the more than 50 hospitals they serve.*

Other areas seeing improvement:

Reduced hands-on time , allowing staff to focus on other critical tasks and projects

, allowing staff to focus on other critical tasks and projects Improved product consistency , resulting in a more reliable platelet supply with equivalent therapeutic doses

, resulting in a more reliable platelet supply with equivalent therapeutic doses Reduced platelet waste due to lower expiration rates with a seven-day platelet shelf life

“It’s not just faster — it’s more predictable,” noted Wilson-Martin. “You gain control over your workflow, which is critical in a field where every drop counts.”

Impact beyond the lab

The benefits of Reveos extend beyond The Blood Center to hospitals and patients across Louisiana. Faster, more efficient processing means a more agile response to routine and emergency needs.

“With Reveos, we’re better prepared to meet the needs of our healthcare partners,” said Wilson-Martin. “We can breathe a little easier now, since we’re no longer worrying about what tomorrow will look like or whether we’ll have the platelets we need. It’s a meaningful step forward in strengthening the blood supply infrastructure for our communities.”

Looking ahead

This announcement is part of a broader movement toward whole blood automation in the U.S. Terumo BCT and The Blood Center will share insights from this transition in a joint abstract at the 2025 Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB) Annual Meeting in San Diego, where Billy Weales, President and CEO of The Blood Center, will speak at Terumo BCT’s Science and Innovation Theater session on Monday, October 27, between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. PT.

