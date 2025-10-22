Cloud Production Pioneer to Showcase Next-Generation Broadcast Technology Across Two Exhibition Spaces

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TVU Networks, a leader in cloud-native video technology, will demonstrate its latest AI-powered broadcast solutions at Inter BEE 2025. The company will exhibit at two locations—Hall 7, Booth 7311, and the AI Pavilion at Hall 3, Booth 3502—during the event at Makuhari Messe from November 19-21.



TVU Networks Brings AI-Driven Cloud Production to Inter BEE 2025

With two decades of innovation behind it, TVU Networks continues to push the boundaries of live broadcasting. The company’s appearance at Inter BEE addresses the specific challenges facing Japan’s sophisticated broadcast ecosystem, where live event production increasingly demands coordination across multiple locations while traditional infrastructure creates bottlenecks that limit creative flexibility.

TVU’s recently launched TVU MediaMesh—unveiled at IBC 2025 in September—introduces “global shared memory for live video,” making live signals instantly accessible across cloud environments. By slashing configuration time from hours to minutes, MediaMesh addresses the primary barrier that has kept 99% of live productions from migrating to the cloud: the complexity of connecting sources, routing signals, and integrating diverse applications.

“We’ve been at the forefront of live video production technology since 2005,” said Tim Thorsteinson, VP of Sales Asia at TVU Networks. “As cloud-based broadcast pioneers, we’ve built solutions that automate technical complexity and unlock creative freedom without requiring traditional infrastructure investments.”

AI-Powered Innovation

At the AI Pavilion (Hall 3, Booth 3502), TVU will spotlight MediaMesh’s cloud-native ecosystem that integrates capture, production, and distribution workflows through AI automation and real-time collaboration. Its visual interface enables end-to-end workflow design, dramatically reducing learning curves. The platform’s open architecture has attracted support from industry leaders including Chyron, EVS, Grass Valley, Solid State Logic, and Vizrt through the MediaMesh Advisory Board.

TVU will also demonstrate TVU Search, which uses AI for automatic content recognition and indexing, and TVU Producer/Replay, which enables high-precision automated editing for real-time replay and highlight production.

These innovations represent a fundamental shift in how media content is acquired, produced, and distributed—driving intelligent transformation across the broadcast industry.

See the Technology in Action

TVU Networks invites broadcast professionals to experience these solutions firsthand at Inter BEE 2025. Technical experts will be available at both exhibition locations to provide hands-on demonstrations and discuss how TVU’s technology can support digital transformation initiatives across news, sports, entertainment, and live event production.

Schedule Inter BEE 2025 meeting: https://www.tvunetworks.com/interbee-2025/