ViewQwest partners with Zero Networks to deliver automated microsegmentation to enterprises across key Asian markets

Microsegmentation isolates parts of a network so a breach in one area can’t spread, helping businesses contain attacks and protect critical systems.

Zero Networks automates microsegmentation, enabling enterprises to achieve full segmentation in as little as 3 steps and 30 days.

Expands ViewQwest’s regional cybersecurity suite to strengthen enterprise security and deliver Zero Trust resilience with multi-layered defence across Singapore , Malaysia , the Philippines , and Hong Kong SAR .

SINGAPORE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewQwest, a leading regional network and security solutions provider, yesterday announced at GovWare 2025 a strategic partnership with Zero Networks, the cybersecurity innovator behind fully automated, agentless microsegmentation, to empower enterprises across SEA with stronger protection against lateral cyberattacks and ransomware spread.



From left to right: Peter Molloy, Chief Growth Officer, ViewQwest, Vignesa Moorthy, Chief Executive Officer, ViewQwest, Joe Arcuri, APAC Regional Manager, Zero Networks

Traditional microsegmentation was designed to stop attackers from moving laterally within networks—but legacy solutions rely on manual rule-setting, agents, and complex deployments that often take years to implement and frequently break networks. As cyber threats grow in scale and sophistication, this complexity leaves organisations exposed to lateral movement, where attackers infiltrate one system and spread rapidly to critical assets. According to Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), capabilities such as automated asset discovery and tagging, automated policy creation and management, and MFA integration are key for overcoming legacy microsegmentation limitations.

With this partnership, ViewQwest delivers Zero Networks’ microsegmentation platform through its managed service expertise—combining powerful automation with deep knowledge of network topology and operations. The Zero Networks platform integrates seamlessly into enterprise environments, from design and policy mapping to ongoing optimisation and audit readiness.

Agentless protection by leveraging native host firewalls with no additional software or overlays required.

Rapid deployment, achieving full microsegmentation in as little as 3 steps and 30 days, compared to years for legacy solutions.

Patented MFA-at-the-port technology, the first and only approach that enforces just-in-time multi-factor authentication for admin ports such as RDP, SSH, and WinRM.

Universal coverage across IT, OT, IoT, cloud, legacy apps, and databases.

This managed approach gives enterprises a simpler, faster path to achieving Zero Trust resilience—removing the complexity, cost, and disruption typical of legacy microsegmentation projects.

“Enterprises across the region are under constant cyber pressure, and many continue to struggle with the complexity and cost of traditional segmentation,” said Vignesa Moorthy, CEO of ViewQwest. “By partnering with Zero Networks, we’re making enterprise-grade, automated microsegmentation accessible—delivered simply, quickly, and effectively.”

Adam Hofeler, Zero Networks Vice President of Sales and GTM, added: “Zero Networks is thrilled to collaborate with ViewQwest and to bring this partnership to fruition. I personally worked with their team previously, and know firsthand they have a best-in-class security practice. With our combined growth in the market, I expect our customers and prospects will benefit greatly from this joint engagement. ViewQwest will be a key partner for us across SEA.”

Secure & Resilient By Design

As a trusted regional leader in secure connectivity, ViewQwest continues to strengthen its cybersecurity suite to help enterprises achieve Zero Trust resilience—where every connection is verified, every access controlled, and every threat contained. At GovWare 2025, Singapore’s flagship cybersecurity event, ViewQwest showcased its latest suite of cybersecurity solutions.

Connect securely with SecureNet Private SASE, delivering visibility and protection across distributed networks.

with SecureNet Private SASE, delivering visibility and protection across distributed networks. Communicate safely with SecureMail Gateway, shielding users from phishing and email-borne threats.

with SecureMail Gateway, shielding users from phishing and email-borne threats. Contain attacks effectively with Zero Networks Microsegmentation, enforcing Zero Trust at the network layer and stopping lateral movement before it spreads.

Together, these capabilities form the foundation of a Secure and Resilient by Design architecture—demonstrating ViewQwest’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade protection that evolves with today’s digital demands.

Learn More

Enterprises can request a free Zero Networks assessment through ViewQwest to evaluate their current network exposure and discover how automation can enhance protection.

Image link here

###

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is a leading managed network and security services provider headquartered in Singapore, with operations across key Asian markets. The company combines powerful automation with deep knowledge of network topology and operations to deliver intelligent, secure, and high-performance networks. Its managed service expertise spans SD-WAN, SASE, and advanced cybersecurity solutions that help enterprises modernise, simplify, and secure their digital infrastructure. In addition to serving enterprises, ViewQwest is also a trusted provider of premium residential broadband in Singapore and Malaysia, known for delivering exceptional speed, reliability, and customer experience.

Recognised for its innovation and service excellence, ViewQwest has been honoured at the Asian Telecom Awards for Network and Security Integration of the Year and Broadband Telecom Company of the Year- Singapore, underscoring its leadership in enabling secure digital transformation.

To learn more, visit www.viewqwest.com.

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks is revolutionizing network security with its effortless microsegmentation solution that stops ransomware and implements in days, not years. By automating asset tagging and policy creation, Zero Networks saves enterprises an average of 86% on total cost of ownership compared to legacy microsegmentation solutions that rely on time-intensive manual processes. Combined with advanced Identity Segmentation and Zero Trust Network Access solutions, and fortified by network-layer MFA, Zero Networks’ platform accelerates zero trust initiatives at companies of any size. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to stop lateral movement attacks, exceed compliance requirements, achieve top-tier audit scores, and pass every penetration test. For more information, visit zeronetworks.com.