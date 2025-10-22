XCL World Academy Opens New Early & Primary Years Campus in Singapore

New learning spaces advance XWA’s “Academy of the World” vision, integrating bilingual education and AI literacy from the earliest years.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2025 – XCL World Academy (XWA), a leading international school in Singapore, has opened a new Early & Primary Years campus. Designed for children aged 18 months to 11 years, it nurtures globally minded, bilingual, and future-ready learners through inquiry-led education and thoughtful use of AI and technology.

From L to R: Mark Petterson, Secondary Years Principal, Tammy Murphy, Head of School, Ms Lee Hui Ying and Dr. Syed Harun Alhabsyi, Members of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, Maria Sweeney, Early & Primary Years Principal, and Justin Kirby, Senior Head of Academic Pathways & Student Achievement

The ceremony was officiated by Dr. Syed Harun Alhabsyi, and Ms. Lee Hui Ying, Members of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC, and Advisors to Nee Soon GRC Grassroots Organisations, as well as distinguished guests from various embassies, chambers of commerce, and the wider community. Also in attendance were XWA’s educators, students, and families to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“We at XWA interpret education as a pathway to lifelong learning, beyond exams and we prioritise education that equips students for life, not just academic tests,” said Head of School, Tammy Murphy. “This new campus encourages young learners to explore ideas, use technology creatively, and connect what they learn to the world around them”, added Tammy.

Positioned as Singapore’s Academy of the World, XWA embeds AI literacy, bilingual pathways, and future-ready competencies from the earliest years through an inquiry-based IB Primary Years Programme (PYP) and the school’s signature XCLerate framework. XCLerate integrates six pillars – Creative Arts, Global Citizenship, Student Leadership, Community Action Service, Entrepreneurship & Financial Literacy, and Digital Literacy – to develop confident, adaptable learners.

From as early as four, students begin developing foundational digital and problem-solving skills through the XCLerate framework. This framework teaches them how to ask good questions, think critically, and explore how technology can be used creatively and responsibly. These early experiences lay the groundwork for more advanced, future-focused learning as they progress through their grades.

Complementing this is XWA’s bilingual programme (English-Chinese), where two native-speaking teachers co-teach each class – one in English and one in Chinese – to build fluency and confidence in both languages. Students also have access to language acquisition programmes and home language options in French, Spanish, Japanese and Chinese, supporting a multicultural environment that strengthens communication, cultural understanding, and creative thinking to ensure students build both human and technical skills to thrive in a digital-first world.

Singapore continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for education and innovation. Schools across the nation, including international ones like XWA, play an important role in translating national ambitions into everyday learning. Reflecting this momentum, XWA’s approach to early learning combines technology, bilingual learning, and human-centred values to help children navigate an increasingly digital-first world.

Speaking at the event, Dr Syed Harun said “Education today is not merely a transference of knowledge, but also about developing values like resilience, empathy, and social acumen with both our peers and the community around us. In doing so, it prepares children for a world that brings diversity, variety, and change. International schools like XWA add to the richness of Singapore’s educational landscape and tapestry, bringing global perspectives while engaging the local community here at Nee Soon.”

Ms Lee Hui Ying added “Strong families and supportive communities give our children the confidence to thrive. This new campus reflects how future-ready learning, together with inclusive bilingual education and genuine care for each child can lay strong foundations for lifelong growth. Schools such as XWA play an important role in nurturing our young learners, bringing families and the Nee Soon community closer together.”

Tammy added “We want our students to grow into leaders who use innovation to make life better for others. Whether they’re four or fourteen, our goal is to help them approach technology, and the world around them, with curiosity, responsibility, and compassion, and to see innovation as a way to make a difference.”

The campus also includes dedicated spaces for arts, design, science, and well-being, alongside outdoor learning environments, a multi-purpose gymnasium, an Innovation Hub and a dedicated eSports arena – among the first of its kind in an international school in Singapore – designed to foster teamwork, strategy, and digital literacy through play. Together these spaces, including the dedicated science labs for Early and Primary Years, ensure every child’s growth is supported academically, creatively, and emotionally.

During the opening, guests celebrated the opening with student showcases in the arts, music, dance and service, exemplifying how the XCLerate programme connects learning with real-world impact. The new facilities mark XWA’s continued commitment to developing confident, empathetic, and future-ready global citizens ready to lead change.

