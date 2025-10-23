Amcor to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

ZURICH, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its First Quarter 2026 results for the three months ended 30 September 2025 after the US market closes on Wednesday 5 November 2025.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday 5 November 2025 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday 6 November 2025. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:

USA: 800 715 9871 (toll-free)

646 307 1963 (local)

Australia: 1800 519 630 (toll-free)

02 9133 7103 (local)

United Kingdom: 0800 358 0970 (toll-free)

020 3433 3846 (local)

Hong Kong: +852 3002 3410 (local)

Singapore: +65 3159 5133 (local)

All other countries: +1 646 307 1963 (this is not a toll-free number)

Conference ID 6121370

Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor’s website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.

Those wishing to pre-register and access the webcast can do so following this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/318817177

About Amcor

Amcor is the global leader in developing and producing responsible consumer packaging and dispensing solutions across a variety of materials for nutrition, health, beauty and wellness categories. Our global product innovation and sustainability expertise enables us to solve packaging challenges around the world every day, producing a range of flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cartons, and closures, that are more sustainable, functional and appealing for our customers and their consumers. We are guided by our purpose of elevating customers, shaping lives and protecting the future. Supported by a commitment to safety, over 75,000 people generate $23 billion in annualized sales from operations that span over 400 locations in more than 40 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

