Dah Sing Bank New Personal Loan Plan with Ultra-Low Interest Rates

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2025 – To help customers take advantage of the low interest rate environment, Dah Sing Bank, Limited (“Dah Sing Bank” or “The Bank”) continues to support customers in planning their finances with greater flexibility with its personal loan offers. Through its personal loan offerings – Express Money and Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan – customers can access loan amounts of up to HKD2,000,000. These offerings provide customers with enhanced financial flexibility to enjoy new life experiences.

Express Money: Low Interest Rates for Fresh Life Experiences

Dah Sing Bank is committed to supporting the diverse financial needs of its customers. Whether upgrading equipment, home renovation, planning overseas education for children or covering other personal expenses, Express Money offers flexible solutions. With an attractive APR as low as 1.68%* and a repayment period of up to 60 months, customers can enjoy greater possibilities and fresh experiences at a low cost. Eligible applicants of Express Money may enjoy a cash rebate of up to HKD13,888 upon meeting the specified conditions.

Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan: Substantial Loan Amount for Debt-Free Living in as Fast as 24 Hours

Designed for credit card debt consolidation, Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan offers a substantial loan amount with approval and disbursement in as fast as 24 hours. With a monthly flat rate as low as 0.11%, customers can pay off all outstanding card balances in one go, instantly easing financial pressure and starting fresh. Eligible applicants may also receive a cash rebate of up to HKD18,000 upon meeting the specified conditions.

New-to-bank customers who successfully apply for Express Money or Credit Mastermind Instalment Loan and submit the required documents between now and 31 December 2025 will receive an extra reward of HKD200 supermarket cash coupons.

*An APR is a reference rate which includes the basic interest rate and other fees and charges of a product expressed as an annualized rate.

To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay!

The service(s) / product(s) mentioned herein is / are not targeted at customers in the EU.

The above service(s) / product(s) are subject to relevant terms and conditions. For details, please visit Dah Sing Bank website.

About Dah Sing Bank

Dah Sing Bank, Limited (the “Bank”) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dah Sing Banking Group (HKG:2356). Founded in Hong Kong over 75 years ago, the Bank has been providing quality banking products and services to its customers with a vision to be “The Local Bank with a Personal Touch”. Over the years, the Bank has been rigorous in delivering on its brand tagline to grow with its customers in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond – “Together We Progress and Prosper”. Building on our experience and solid foundation in the industry, our scope of professional services now spans retail banking, private banking, business and commercial banking. Meanwhile, the Bank is also making significant investments in its digital banking capabilities to stay abreast with smart banking developments in Hong Kong and to support financial inclusion at large.

In addition to its Hong Kong banking operations, the Bank has wholly-owned subsidiaries including Dah Sing Bank (China) Limited, Banco Comercial de Macau, S.A., and OK Finance Limited. It is also a strategic shareholder of Bank of Chongqing with a shareholding of about 13%. Dah Sing Bank and its subsidiaries now have 63 operating locations in Hong Kong, Macau and Chinese Mainland.