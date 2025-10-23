eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia 2025 celebrates a successful debut at Tech Week Singapore

eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia welcomed 4,000+ attendees amid Tech Week Singapore’s 29,000+ total visitors

78 speakers across three stages – Digital Marketing, eCommerce Retail & CX, and Borderless Commerce

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The first-ever eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia 2025 concluded successfully at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, marking an impactful launch of DMEXCO’s debut in Asia. The co-located showcase, held as part of Tech Week Singapore 2025, brought together over 29,000 visitors from 103 countries and regions, including 4,000 attendees specifically for eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia.

“As the very first edition, we are thrilled by the level of engagement and discussion at eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia 2025. The conversations and collaborations we witnessed reaffirm Singapore’s position as a gateway for digital innovation in Asia. This debut marks the beginning of an exciting journey for DMEXCO in the region,” said Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Vice President Asia-Pacific, Koelnmesse Pte Ltd.

Andy Kiwanuka, Managing Director of CloserStill Media Asia, added “Tech Week Singapore has once again raised the bar, welcoming over 29,000 visitors and breaking new ground with the debut of eCommerce Expo | DMEXCO Asia. This partnership brings together the best of global and regional expertise in digital commerce and marketing technology — and we’re incredibly proud of what our teams have delivered together. The response has been positive, setting the stage for a bright future ahead.”

Graced by Guest of Honour Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, alongside senior diplomats, ambassadors, and industry leaders, the event positioned Singapore as the new nexus for digital commerce and marketing innovation in Southeast Asia.

“TechWeek Singapore was a fantastic platform to exchange ideas on how AI is reshaping global trade. It was inspiring to see government, business, and tech leaders come together to explore practical pathways for inclusive and trustworthy AI adoption,” said Emmanuelle Ganne, Chief of the Digital Trade and Frontier Technologies from World Trade Organization, who attended the event.

Conference Spotlight: Where Digital Leaders Converged

Across three stages – Digital Marketing, eCommerce Retail Revolution & CX, and Borderless Commerce – 78 expert speakers and thought leaders from leading global and regional brands explored the trends defining the future of commerce, marketing, and digital experience.

Highlights included Andrew Pinto of Telekom Malaysia, Diana Boo of Boost, and Jethro Marsh of Telstra Health in the “What’s on the CMO’s Agenda for 2026” panel; Iz-Lynn Chan of BHG Retail REIT and Jeff Cheng of Chatime in the “Executive Insights Panel: Leading Brand Evolution – Strategies for Sustainable Growth in the eCommerce and Retail Revolution” session; and Neha Khullar of The Hershey Company in “The Psychology of Online Shopping: Understanding Digital Consumer Behaviour.”



Other notable sessions featured Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets “Pixels to Plush: Reimagining Brand Strategy Through Product, Emotional Connection and Community”, Selena Ling of OCBC “Geopolitics in Motion: Rethinking Retail and E-commerce Supply Chains”, and Yvonne Lau of DBS Bank, who shared “DBS’ Journey to Becoming the World’s Best Bank for Customer Experience.”

Sponsor and Exhibitor Showcase: Where Innovation Met Commerce

Alongside the conference, the exhibition floor brought together over 40 exhibiting companies and brands spanning the full digital commerce value chain – from payments, marketing technology, and AI innovation to supply chain, logistics, and cross-border trade solutions. Global brands and emerging innovators included Airwallex, American Express, Blink Digital, EZDubai, Moving Walls, Rakuten Viber, Shopify, YouBiz (by YouTrip), and Xenelsoft Technologies, alongside global technology partners and companies from China, the UAE, and Singapore – each showcasing solutions shaping the future of connected commerce in Asia.

Note to Editors:

Event photos can be downloaded here.

can be downloaded here. Full program agenda can access here.

About Koelnmesse

Koelnmesse Pte Ltd is the Singaporean subsidiary of Koelnmesse, one of the world’s largest trade fair companies. Its more than 80 trade fairs and exhibitions have the broadest international scope in the industry, as 60 percent of the exhibitors and 40 percent of the visitors come from outside Germany. The Koelnmesse events include leading global trade fairs for 25 sectors, such as Imm Cologne, Anuga, IDS, INTERMOT, Interzum Cologne, gamescom, and the International Hardware Fair Cologne. Koelnmesse Pte Ltd is the event organiser for gamescom asia, SIGGRAPH Asia and THAIFEX Anuga Asia. For more information, please visit www.koelnmesse.com.sg.

About DMEXCO

DMEXCO is Europe’s leading digital marketing & tech event. We are the meeting place and a community for key players in digital business, marketing, and innovation. We bring together industry leaders, marketing and media professionals, and tech pioneers to set the digital agenda. Both globally informed and locally focused, DMEXCO offers an ecosystem with seminars, debates, expositions, and masterclasses outlining the future of the digital economy and driving market value.

The German Association for the Digital Economy (BVDW) – with the special participation of the Circle of Online Marketers (OVK) – is the conceptual sponsor and partner of DMEXCO and owner of the DMEXCO brand. DMEXCO is organized by Koelnmesse.

About Tech Week Singapore

Tech Week Singapore is Asia’s premier conference that brings together technology pioneers, prominent enterprises, and public officials to explore the newest technological developments and their implications for business, government, and society. Business leaders and visionaries across all technology verticals come together and attend Tech Week Singapore to learn, network, and shape their organisation’s future.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in producing high-value, content-driven events that foster professional communities across Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Future Transport and Infrastructure sectors. CloserStill Media’s portfolio includes the acclaimed Tech Week Singapore, featuring popular events such as Cloud Expo Asia and Data Centre World Asia. Headquartered in London with 10 global offices, CloserStill Media operates with a robust team of 700 professionals across Singapore, the U.K., USA, Germany, and Spain. The company is recognised for its industry leadership, having won more exhibition awards than any other including accolades such as Best Exhibition, Best Event Launch, and Best Brand Expansion. For more information, visit www.closerstillmedia.com.

The next event:

DMEXCO, Cologne, Germany, 23-24 September 2026

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner for Tech Week Singapore 2025.