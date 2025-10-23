Eurofragance introduces Olivante®, its latest proprietary perfumery ingredient

An innovative captive ingredient that delivers opulence in fine fragrances, personal care and air care scented products

Olivante® is made by upcycling discarded olive pulp into a fragrance raw material through a 100% natural process

It offers a natural alternative for Western and Middle Eastern fragrance consumers seeking richer, more caring experiences

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The multinational Eurofragance will unveil its fourth proprietary perfumery ingredient in Dubai at the Beautyworld Middle East trade show on October 27, 2025. The Spanish fragrance house’s latest exclusive raw material brings opulence to fragrance compositions. Opulence in perfumery is about offering consumers fragrances that are rich in terms of their ingredients. Olivante® does so in a manner that is more caring and sustainable.

Delivering opulence in fragrance creations

As a world leader in the design of Middle Eastern fragrances, Eurofragance welcomes Olivante® as a new addition to its palette of ingredients that can deliver opulence in fragrance creations, a sought-after characteristic in perfumes of the Gulf region. Phenolic, animalic notes reminiscent of castoreum are often appreciated in mukhallat-type creations, and Olivante® possesses many of these olfactive properties.

Olivante® is not only destined to a Middle Eastern target; but also can act as a highlighter of typical western world perfumery ingredients. Eurofragance Perfumers, who have been formulating with this innovative captive ingredient, state that with the inclusion of Olivante®, fruity notes become richer, gourmand notes more delightful and delectable, and certain white floral notes more intense. Because Olivante® is made from olive residual matter, following oil extraction, it does not have an oily smell.

Belén Garcia, Master Perfumer at Eurofragance who is composing with the raw material says: “In recent years we have seen how consumers in the West have opened up to Middle Eastern perfumery. Powerful notes of leather and oud have gained consumer acceptance well beyond the Gulf Region. Olivante® is multi-faceted and offers some of these olfactive aspects that are now appreciated across geographies.”

Upcycling olive pulp into a perfumery ingredient

In developing its fourth proprietary raw material, Eurofragance followed its sustainability philosophy. It collaborated with a partner in the olive oil industry who upcycles olive residues into various byproducts, following the extraction of oil from the olives.

Felipe San Juan, R&D Manager Ingredients and Fragrance Performance and Magdalena Rey, Technical Perfumer, both at Eurofragance, spent months scouring the Spanish countryside searching for the variety of olive with the right concentration of the desired volatiles and precursors.

Because different varieties of olives generate different odorant residues, this search was important to first identify the waste material with the most promising olfactive profile. They worked over a two-year period with a waste management engineer from a specific region of Spain to obtain the ideal original material. Eurofragance then transformed and refined it via an eco-friendly, multi-step purification process into a new perfumery ingredient that they named Olivante®.

The result is a 100% natural, upcycled fragrance raw material. San Juan states: “Olivante® cannot be made from any random olive pulp. Terroir and climate from a very specific region of Spain are key to this project. Then we applied our scientific expertise to characterize and separate the essential odorant molecules needed to develop a desirable captive ingredient.”

Olivante® is currently under patent review.

An iconic Mediterranean ingredient

The name Olivante® relates to the Levant, the birthplace of the olive tree, which was spread by Phoenicians westward across the Mediterranean to eventually reach Spain. Today, Eurofragance, the leading Spanish fragrance house, presents Olivante® a perfumery ingredient of Spanish heritage with global consumer appeal.

Sine Guçetil, Global Marketing Director at Eurofragance says the following about Olivante®: “Olivante® stands out for its ability to offer perfume richness, or opulence, in a manner that is fresher and less heavy. And, it’s not just intended for fine fragrances. Our initial trials formulating personal care and home fragrancing products with Olivante® are promising and we feel that this is a proprietary ingredient with strong potential for broader market adoption.”

In addition to proposing a new olfactive experience, this natural ingredient is likely to appeal to marketers looking to offer their consumers products with a sustainability story.

About Eurofragance

Eurofragance manufactures and markets the highest quality fragrances for worldwide brands in fine perfumery, home, personal and air care. The company is a privately held B2B enterprise founded on family values in Barcelona in 1990 and currently has over 550 employees.

Driven by a passion for perfume and the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Eurofragance first grew in Europe and the Middle East, before taking on the Far East and the Americas. The company is now represented on five continents; runs its own plants in Spain, Singapore and Mexico; and works with manufacturing partners in China and India.

Eurofragance’s international network of Creative Centers and outstanding manufacturing capabilities enable it to create and deliver fragrances around the world. Over the years, Eurofragance has cultivated lasting relationships and has grown hand in hand with its partners.

Eurofragance is wholeheartedly invested in addressing sustainability issues and its decision-making process is built around strategic initiatives supporting this cause. The company spearheads activities around four major axes: safety, community, business ethics and resources.

