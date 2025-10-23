FrankieOne and MATTR unite to strengthen digital identity assurance with verifiable, government-issued credentials

Embed privacy-preserving credential checks alongside today’s KYC/KYB/AML flows—improving assurance at onboarding, payments, and account servicing.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FrankieOne and MATTR announced a partnership to make standards-backed verifiable digital credentials available within FrankieOne’s identity and compliance orchestration platform—placing cryptographic proof directly into the risk decisioning flows enterprises already use.

The collaboration embeds MATTR’s digital trust technology into FrankieOne’s identity orchestration platform, enabling organisations to verify customers with greater assurance and privacy. Through this integration, enterprises can accept emerging credentials such as mobile Driver’s Licences (mDLs). These digital credentials, which conform to ISO 18013-5 and -7 standards, provide high-assurance, privacy-preserving verification that enhances customer experience while working seamlessly alongside existing data sources and risk signals.

“Enterprises are under pressure to deliver fast, secure onboarding while reducing exposure of personal data,” said Kim Wrobel, Head of Global Partnerships, FrankieOne. “By embedding digital credential technology directly into our platform, organisations can engage customers with greater confidence—verifying only what’s needed, securely and in seconds, across onboarding, payments, and ongoing account servicing.”

“This collaboration puts verifiable credentials where they create the most value, inside existing decisioning flows,” said Luke McIntyre, Chief Product Officer, MATTR. “It’s a clear example of how open standards and interoperability can deliver trust at scale for both enterprises and their customers.”

What this means for enterprises and their customers

Lift assurance without adding friction

Add cryptographic proof as a first-class signal in existing KYC, KYB, and AML journeys—from account opening to step-up events and high-risk profile changes.

Add cryptographic proof as a first-class signal in existing KYC, KYB, and AML journeys—from account opening to step-up events and high-risk profile changes. Minimise data exposure

Verify only what’s required (e.g., age, licence class, or name and identifier), rather than sharing full documents, supporting privacy-by-design compliance.

Verify only what’s required (e.g., age, licence class, or name and identifier), rather than sharing full documents, supporting privacy-by-design compliance. Interoperate by design

The integration aligns to interoperability standards, enabling credential verification across multiple ecosystems and jurisdictions.

The integration aligns to interoperability standards, enabling credential verification across multiple ecosystems and jurisdictions. Ready for what’s next

As government-issued and bank-issued digital credentials expand globally, organisations can accept and rely on them within the same orchestration flows, no rebuilds required.

How it fits across key sectors

The collaboration equips regulated and digital enterprises alike with a new layer of verifiable trust, enabling faster, more secure onboarding, fraud prevention, and compliance across financial services, payments, digital commerce, and other customer-facing interactions where assurance and privacy both matter.

How it works

FrankieOne integrates MATTR’s verifiable credential services into its orchestration layer—enabling enterprises to issue, request, and verify digital identity credentials within a single API environment.

The capability is hosted locally in Australia for regulatory alignment, with pathways to global scalability through MATTR’s interoperable trust infrastructure.

Availability

The integration is available now for enterprise evaluation and pilot deployments, with expanded production rollouts aligned to market demand. Organisations can discuss early access options directly with FrankieOne.

About FrankieOne

FrankieOne is a global RegTech platform providing a single API for identity verification, fraud prevention, and AML compliance. By connecting to over 350+ vendors and data sources through one orchestration layer, FrankieOne helps regulated businesses onboard customers faster, reduce fraud, and meet complex compliance obligations across jurisdictions.

Website: www.frankieone.com

About MATTR

MATTR builds digital trust infrastructure that enables people and organisations to share verified information securely and privately. Its products enable issuance, verification, and management of digital credentials and trust services for global ecosystems.

Website: www.mattr.global