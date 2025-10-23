Malaysia’s Department of Survey and Mapping enhances field productivity and real-time data accuracy with Getac rugged tablets

TAIPEI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, has announced that its rugged F110 tablets have been successfully deployed by the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM) as part of the Project Geospatial Data Acquisition System (GDAS) modernisation initiative. The project enhances JUPEM’s capability to deliver timely, accurate geospatial data across a wide range of terrains and conditions.



Getac Empowers JUPEM’s Geospatial Transformation with Rugged F110 Devices, Driving Greater Field Operations Efficiency

JUPEM plays a critical role in Malaysia’s national development through accurate surveying, boundary determination, and mapping services. Its operations span remote and challenging field environments, including dense forests, urban centres, and coastal regions. JUPEM’s existing technology struggled with high failure rates and poor integration in extreme conditions such as tropical storms, high humidity, and elevated temperatures, leading to productivity setbacks and delays in data delivery.

Real-time data transforms field operations

JUPEM deployed Getac’s F110 fully rugged tablet across its field operations to address these challenges. The device is engineered for harsh field conditions and offers dual hot-swappable batteries, glove-compatible touchscreens, and sunlight-readable displays. These features, combined with real-time data integration capabilities, let field teams collect, process, and share geospatial data without interruption, even during extended fieldwork.

Jerry Huang, Vice President of Getac Technology Corporation, said, “JUPEM’s adoption of the F110 showcases how rugged mobility solutions can power critical national infrastructure projects. Getac’s collaboration with JUPEM reflects our ongoing commitment to helping frontline professionals overcome the barriers of extreme environments, unlock real-time insights, and deliver high-quality outcomes through dependable technology.”

Shamsul Masrin Bin Saidin, Surveyor, JUPEM, clarified, “With the use of the Getac rugged device, our efficiency has greatly improved. Work can now be done quickly and on-site, and we are able to collaborate with the office team more effectively. The Getac F110 device is perfect for use under scorching heat because the screen remains easy to read. In addition, the battery lasts long and is easy to replace while work is ongoing.”

Seamless integration with real-time geospatial systems

The Getac F110 integrates seamlessly with JUPEM’s broader GDAS platform, which supports the agency’s strategic move toward automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and satellite-based data acquisition. The platform supports real-time decision-making, reduces manual processes, and improves operational safety and continuity during field assignments.

LSr Dr. Haji Ahmad Sanusi Bin Che Cob, Deputy Director General of Survey and Mapping, JUPEM, stated, “One of the key applications at JUPEM involves conducting fieldwork using heavy-duty surveying and ICT equipment. Our surveyors are now better equipped to handle on-site challenges, including sudden changes in weather conditions. The GDAS system allows for rapid response, enhances safety, and ensures uninterrupted operations. It plays a critical role in our efforts to meet the growing demand for geospatial data. Today, users expect data that is accurate, up-to-date, and delivered quickly. With this system, JUPEM can significantly improve operational efficiency and data management”.

Getac’s rugged mobility solution was supported by its comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty and extensive training program. This holistic approach meant that JUPEM surveyors were fully equipped to use the new hardware in the field with minimal disruption to existing workflows. The close collaboration helped maintain business continuity throughout the rollout.

LSr Saiful Wazlan Bin Wahab, Director of Survey, Coordinating and Mapping Policy Division, JUPEM, mentioned, “This implementation has had a significantly positive impact.” LSr Saiful Wazlan Bin Wahab, Director of Survey, Coordinating and Mapping Policy Division, JUPEM, added, “It has led to a reduction in equipment failure rates and downtime, enhanced operational efficiency, and ensured smoother fieldwork even in extreme weather conditions. Surveyors also benefit greatly from the real-time data connectivity and the ability to process data on-site, as it minimizes the need to return to the office to complete tasks.”

Futureproofing national infrastructure through reliable technology

JUPEM experienced immediate operational benefits, including faster data processing, improved collaboration between field and office teams, and a reduction in equipment failures. These gains directly support Malaysia’s ambitions to streamline national planning and infrastructure development through better data.

Nik Sin Bin Nik Man, surveyor, JUPEM, said, “After using the Getac rugged device, I noticed many changes in terms of workflow. The accuracy of the Getac F110 is crucial for topographic mapping. Its durable design truly holds up in extreme situations, whether it’s the weather or terrain conditions. One feature I really like is that I can use the touchscreen even while wearing gloves. Most importantly, we can share data in real-time.”

JUPEM continues to invest in digital transformation and geospatial innovation as part of its long-term strategic vision. The agency is using Getac technology to strengthen its geospatial capabilities and deliver accurate, reliable data for urban planning, environmental management, and national development. Watch the full story on YouTube.

