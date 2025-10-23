HIKSEMI Shines at Japan IT Week Autumn Show, Unveiling New Era of Intelligent Storage

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global professional storage brand HIKSEMI showcased its latest innovations at Japan IT Week Autumn 2025 under the theme “Where Data Flows, Life Evolves”, highlighting full-stack storage solutions for consumer, enterprise, and industrial applications.

As a leading ICT event in Japan, Japan IT Week gathers global tech leaders focused on AI, edge computing, smart manufacturing, and digital transformation. HIKSEMI presented an integrated ecosystem — from personal data to enterprise infrastructure — centered on “data-driven life evolution,” drawing strong interest from visitors and partners.

The FUTURE series, now widely recognized in Japan, has entered major e-commerce and retail channels thanks to its performance and reliability. The FUTURE PCIe 5.0 SSD and RGB DDR5 memory deliver ultra-fast speeds and low latency, reducing game load times and accelerating video editing, 3D rendering, and AI workflows. A new rugged portable SSD offers high-speed, reliable storage for creators on the move.

Gamers benefit from targeted upgrades: the heatsink-equipped FUTURE SSD enables seamless PS5 expansion with efficient cooling, while the FUTURE PRO TF Card, with read speeds up to 900MB/s, is optimized for Nintendo Switch 2, ensuring smooth performance in large games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and enhancing handheld gaming.

For modern living, the NAS R1 offers up to 100TB storage, a full-color touchscreen, and Docker support. It enables AI-powered photo/video backup, smart media management, and home automation — ideal for households and SMEs building private clouds and AI-ready systems.

In smart mobility, HIKSEMI’s compact USB drives and AEC-Q100 certified eMMC ensure stable infotainment and ADAS performance in extreme conditions, meeting demands of connected vehicles and IoT devices.

For industrial and enterprise use, HIKSEMI provides durable industrial-grade storage and data center SSDs with high endurance, low power, and AES-256 encryption — ideal for AI training, cloud computing, surveillance, and automation in harsh environments.

“Where Data Flows, Life Evolves” reflects HIKSEMI’s belief: data is more than storage — it powers intelligence, efficiency, and richer experiences.

Going forward, HIKSEMI will continue driving innovation to deliver smarter, high-performance storage solutions worldwide.