Hongkong Land originates a groundbreaking closed-loop circular economy initiative in partnership with Gammon Construction and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, transforming glass waste into sustainable building materials.

Showcasing a successful commercial-academic partnership, driving innovation in sustainable construction solutions and setting new environmental standards for Hong Kong’s construction sector.

Demonstrating a scalable waste management solution for the industry that creates economic incentives for waste material recovery.

Key highlights include:

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2025 – Hongkong Land has become the first developer in Hong Kong to introduce a pioneering solution for recycling tempered glass and laminated glass waste from shopfront and curtain wall buildings, a long-standing challenge in the construction and property sectors. This milestone was made possible through a three-way collaboration with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), and Gammon Construction.

Photo：Hongkong Land pioneers Hong Kong’s first tempered and laminated glass recycling solution at Tomorrow’s CENTRAL

This innovation exemplifies a true closed-loop circular economy within the Tomorrow’s CENTRAL project by converting demolished tempered and laminated glass into partition blocks and low-carbon cement alternatives, which is targeted to be reused within the project itself, maximising resource efficiency whilst minimising environmental impact.

This step forward is essential for achieving Tomorrow’s CENTRAL’s 75% waste diversion goal, in full alignment with LEED and BEAM Plus sustainability standards. By advancing this target, it also tackles a pressing environmental challenge in Hong Kong, where landfill sites are projected to reach capacity by 2026, making waste diversion an urgent priority.

Michael Smith, CEO of Hongkong Land, said: “Tomorrow’s CENTRAL represents a visionary step in sustainable innovation amid a global and local waste issue that requires immediate attention. At Hongkong Land, we’re committed to building a circular economy – one where waste is not a burden but a resource. This project advances the future of climate-resilient construction by delivering scalable, replicable models sure to shape construction practices in Hong Kong and beyond.”

Kevin O’Brien, Chief Executive, Gammon Construction, said: “At Gammon, we believe sustainability must be embedded from the earliest stages of construction. As the main contractor for Tomorrow’s CENTRAL, we are proud to support Hongkong Land’s bold vision by identifying and implementing circular solutions for demolition materials. By connecting with PolyU in this project, this commercial-academic partnership not only demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can drive meaningful industry-wide change, but also powerfully reflects the spirit of our sustainability strategy, ‘United Ambitions’.”

Prof. Chi Sun Poon, Distinguished Research Professor and Director of the Research Centre for Resources Engineering towards Carbon Neutrality (RCRE) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, said: “Our research team is proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, which will transform how tempered and laminated glass waste is handled. This technology is set to make a far-reaching impact on Hong Kong’s construction industry and beyond, and we are thankful for Hongkong Land’s commitment and vision in sustainability.”

Creating a circular economy that transforms waste into resources

The project comes at a crucial time for the construction industry, which places a serious burden on the environment. Globally, construction consumes more than 30% of the world’s natural resources and generates over 30% of global waste, and in Hong Kong, construction and demolition waste accounts for roughly 20% of landfill intake.

This context shaped Tomorrow’s CENTRAL, announced in June 2024 as Hongkong Land’s bold three-year plan to expand and upgrade its LANDMARK retail portfolio. The plan includes extensive façade upgrades, retail reconfigurations, office lift lobby relocations, and the addition of new exit staircases. Sustainability has been a core principle from the start of the project, driving forward-thinking solutions during a comprehensive pre-construction phase that began in 2023.

During this phase, a pre-construction study by Gammon revealed over 50 tonnes of shopfronts, façades, and curtain walls glass slated for demolition, with no viable recycling solution in Hong Kong. Tempered and laminated glass, extensively used in curtain walls and cladding of the city’s high-rise buildings, are particularly challenging materials that traditionally end up in landfill when demolished.

Recognising the significant challenge this posed for waste diversion, Hongkong Land partnered with industry and academic leaders, Gammon Construction and PolyU, to spearhead a groundbreaking system: recycling tempered and laminated glass into low-carbon concrete partition blocks that meet Buildings Department standards – a first for Hong Kong.

Leading the charge in sustainable construction

Under Hongkong Land’s 2030 sustainability framework, the Group aims to divert 50% of commercial waste and 60% of construction waste by 2030, a considerable step toward reducing environmental impact. Achieving these targets requires a fully integrated approach across the entire value chain, with 100% of suppliers operating in line with the Group’s Sustainable Procurement Policy and Supplier Code of Conduct.

Tomorrow’s CENTRAL represents a major milestone, setting a benchmark for sustainable addition and alteration projects in Hong Kong. This is particularly significant given the city’s aging building stock. With thousands of structures over 50 years old, Hong Kong’s urban landscape is continuously undergoing modernisation. The project demonstrates how technologies such as tempered and laminated glass recycling can provide scalable waste management solutions for the industry. This approach makes refurbishment far more sustainable by reducing landfill pressure, reducing natural resource extraction and creating economic incentives for waste material recovery.

Adoption of tempered and laminated glass recycling is targeted for 2026, following research completion across Hongkong Land’s portfolio and Gammon’s projects. PolyU will publish the findings, creating global reference material to guide future applications and accelerate industry-wide change.

Hashtag: #HongkongLand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, it is a market leader in the development of experience-led city centres that unlock value for generations by combining innovation, placemaking, exceptional hospitality and sustainability.

The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry-leading green building certifications and attract the world’s foremost companies and luxury brands.

The Group’s Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. LANDMARK, the luxury shopping destination of the Hong Kong Central portfolio, is undergoing a three-year, US$1 billion expansion and upgrade, which aims to reinforce the portfolio as a world-class destination for luxury, retail, lifestyle and business. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore, mainly held through joint ventures, and a portfolio of retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing.

In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.7 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund. Due to complete in 2028, it will comprise Grade A offices, luxury and retail space, high-end waterfront residential apartments, hotels and convention and cultural facilities. Alongside LANDMARK, it forms part of the Group’s CENTRAL Series of globally-recognised destinations for luxury and lifestyle experiences.

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.