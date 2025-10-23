JoJo Ventures Launches JifChat — The AI Design Agent That Ends Prompt Frustration for Sellers, Marketers, Brands, and Creators

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JoJo Ventures has officially launched JifChat, an intuitive AI design agent built to eliminate the frustrations of text-based prompting. Designed for sellers, marketers, brands, and creators, JifChat transforms the way visual content is created — empowering users to show, not tell, what they want.



JifChat – The Most Intuitive AI Design Agent

For years, creators have struggled to translate visual ideas into words — wasting hours on trial and error. JifChat replaces that struggle with visual-first, no-type workflows that deliver professional-quality assets in seconds.

Built in Hong Kong, for Asian Creators

JifChat is proudly built by a Hong Kong team — for Asian creators.

The platform addresses one of the biggest cultural gaps in today’s AI image generation: representation.

In JifChat, every creative detail — from people to streets, food, and architecture — reflects your daily life and culture.

When you type “a girl”, you’ll see an Asian face. When you add Chinese text to your image, the output will display it correctly — no more broken characters or gibberish. You can even chat naturally in Cantonese or your most familiar language, without being forced to prompt in precise English.

Workflow That Works Like Magic

At the heart of JifChat is its revolutionary Workflow system — enabling users to turn simple inputs into polished, ready-to-use visuals in seconds. From transforming a basic product shot into a dynamic advertisement to generating multiple model poses from a single image, JifChat makes professional-grade creation effortless.

Powerful Features for Visual Control

Beyond Workflows, JifChat offers powerful creative controls: over 20 Styles, direct In-Chat Image Interaction, realistic Mockups, and Advanced Model Control for aspect ratios and reference precision.

Empowering Brands and Businesses

JifChat is positioned to become an essential creative partner for businesses that demand both speed and quality. Whether it’s an e-commerce seller designing product visuals, a brand manager preparing campaign assets, or a marketer producing social media creatives, JifChat brings professional-grade output within reach — instantly.

By combining guided automation with human-like visual intelligence, JifChat bridges the gap between AI generation and real-world design needs.

Availability

JifChat is now available at www.jif.dev , with free trials open to all creators. Users can also join the official Discord community to share feedback and connect directly with the development team.

About JifChat

JifChat is an AI design agent built by JoJo Ventures, the organizer behind GENAI Summit and a pioneer in creative AI innovation in Hong Kong.

Originally developed as an internal tool for JoJo Ventures’ own creative projects, JifChat evolved into a full-featured design agent that combines automation, precision, and cultural authenticity.

Today, it empowers creators and businesses across Asia to turn ideas into visuals — instantly, intuitively, and with local identity in mind.