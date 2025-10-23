Modon Appoints Knightsbridge Partners as Exclusive Asia-Pacific Region Master Agent for Muheira Phase 2

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Modon, an international holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has commissioned Knightsbridge Partners to serve as the exclusive Asia-Pacific region master agent for its Muheira Phase 2 project, coordinating sales and marketing activities throughout the region.

Phase 1 of Muheira, an exclusive residential development located within walking distance of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), sold out on the day of launch in May. Knightsbridge Partners’ mandate for Phase 2 will include managing the Asia-Pacific regional agency network, overseeing brand compliance, supervising the marketing budget, and executing events in select markets. Knightsbridge Partners will also coordinate with a selected network of sub-agents, ensuring that all efforts align with Modon’s launch strategy and standards.

Located close to ADGM – Abu Dhabi’s international financial centre – Muheira represents one of the emirate’s key residential offerings, blending luxury living with strong long-term investment potential. As Abu Dhabi continues to see robust growth in non-oil trade, foreign investment, and financial services, Muheira Phase 2 is expected to generate significant interest both regionally and internationally.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About Knightsbridge Partners

Knightsbridge Partners (HK) Limited is an international B2B real estate platform strategically backed by Black Spade Capital, the family office of Lawrence Ho. Operating across Asia-Pacific, Knightsbridge Partners connects global developers with trusted local agencies, delivering market expansion, distribution expertise, and long-term investor engagement for landmark projects worldwide.

Media Contact:

Lois HO

Product Development Director

Knightsbridge Partners

Email: lois@knightsbridge-partners.com

Contact Number: +852 6706 1376

Website: https://knightsbridge-partners.com/