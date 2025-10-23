Regal Rexnord Showcases Sustainable Air Movement Innovations for Data Centers at Data Centre World Asia 2025

Nicotra Gebhardt™ and COPRA™ Fans Lead the Next Generation of Energy-Efficient Cooling Solutions across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following its successful showcase at Data Centre World Asia 2025, Regal Rexnord Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to driving sustainable innovation in the data center sector through its flagship family brand Nicotra Gebhardt™, a global leader in ventilation and air movement technology for more than 60 years.



Nicotra Gebhardt™ booth at Data Centre World Asia 2025

“At Data Centre World Asia 2025, our mission was to demonstrate how Regal Rexnord can support data centers in balancing growth with sustainability,” said Jane Yang, Vice President and General Manager of Power Efficiency Solutions (PES) Asia Pacific.

Among the featured technologies was the COPRA™ EC plug fan, an advanced ventilation system designed with 3D aerodynamic technology that achieves over 71% efficiency while reducing space and energy consumption by up to 40%. Nicotra Gebhardt™also showcased the Fan Filter Unit (FFU) for cleanroom environments and the Columbus™ high-efficiency axial fan, optimized for energy storage and low-noise thermal management applications.

With growing demand for reliable and energy-efficient ventilation, Nicotra Gebhardt™ continues to expand its presence in key Data Center applications across the region. The company’s advanced EC plug-fan technology, including the COPRA™ series, is designed to optimize airflow management, reduce total power usage effectiveness (PUE), and support customer’s long-term sustainability goals in both new builds and retrofit projects.



COPRA™ EC Plug Fans

The showcase reinforced Regal Rexnord’s ongoing commitment to the Asia Pacific region under its “3P Strategy – Plant, Partner, and People.” With a strategic manufacturing base in Thailand, five factories in China, and sales subsidiaries across Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand covering the entire Southeast Asia region, Regal Rexnord continues to strengthen its regional presence, distribution network, and responsiveness to customer needs.

“Let us help you. Let us become your trusted partner. We believe our partnership will shape the neighboring data center space into a technology driven segment that delivers meaningful value to both our society and our world,” Jane Yang added.

