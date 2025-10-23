Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye wins 2025 EFQM Global Award

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin Co., Ltd. won the 2025 EFQM Global Award recently, presenting again its “harmony & beauty” concept-driven pursuit of premium quality.

With the highest “seven diamonds” certification, the EFQM Global Award received by Wuliangye is one of the world’s three leading quality awards standing for benchmarks for organizational quality.

Since 1980s, the Chinese liquor producer has applied comprehensive quality management and later introduced performance excellence frameworks and EFQM models, implanting quality management concept into corporate strategies and operation.

As the EFQM assessment report said, Wuliangye was recommended for its performance in fostering the “harmony & beauty”-based corporate culture, achieving a balance between tradition and innovation, driving large-scale development with a strong ESG orientation, etc.

The report not only serves as recognition of Wuliangye’s quality management, but also highlights the liquor maker’s pathways of sustainable development from the aspects of quality, ecology and culture.

In terms of quality, Wuliangye has set up and optimized an integrated quality management system overseeing the entire industrial chain from “one grain seed” to “one drop of liquor”, winning for five times top quality management awards in China.

For ecology protection, the Chinese liquor maker came up with the concept of “zero-carbon liquor maker”, giving birth to the first high-level green factory in China’s liquor industry.

In terms of culture, Wuliangye has cultivated a corporate culture deeply rooted in its “harmony & beauty” philosophy, injecting its own development philosophy into sustainable development.

Despite 200-plus companies worldwide vying for EFQM Global Award this year, 14 of them won the honors and Wuliangye is the only company to date that has achieved such a pleasant result within just one year of implementing the EFQM model and RADAR logic, according to EFQM CEO Russell Longmuir.

On the 2025 EFQM Sustainable Performance Conference, also the 2025 Global Award Ceremony held in Spain recently, Wuliangye was also honored for its achievement in driving business performance whilst leading adoption of the UN sustainable development goals.

As one of the pacesetters for China’s baijiu industry, Wuliangye is endeavoring to leverage global standards of excellence to propel management innovation and industrial upgrading to contribute to sustainable development of the global liquor industry.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347999.html