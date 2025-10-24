Sendbird Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification for Responsible AI Management

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sendbird, the leading communication platform for modern apps, today announced its AI Agent System has earned ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world’s first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). This achievement underscores Sendbird’s commitment to developing and deploying AI responsibly—embedding governance, transparency and risk-management into every stage of its AI agent lifecycle.

The ISO/IEC 42001 standard provides a comprehensive framework for ethical and accountable AI practices. By attaining certification, Sendbird validates that its AI systems meet stringent global requirements for managing risks related to bias, fairness, privacy and security.

“Earning ISO 42001 certification reinforces our promise to build AI products that are safe, transparent and trustworthy,” said John S. Kim, CEO of Sendbird. “Responsible AI has always been integral to our innovation, and this recognition affirms our commitment to operational excellence and governance at scale.”

This milestone builds upon Sendbird’s internal Trust OS framework—a foundation designed to ensure consistent AI governance through structured policies, continuous model monitoring, and full visibility into decision-making processes. By aligning Trust OS with the ISO/IEC 42001 framework, Sendbird ensures its AI agents are tested, evaluated, and refined to meet enterprise-grade standards of security, compliance, and accountability.

By meeting this standard, Sendbird demonstrates that responsible AI is more than a principle—it’s a practice embedded across development, deployment and lifecycle operations. The company maintains rigorous oversight, actively manages AI risks and stays ahead of emerging global compliance requirements.

“This certification is not the finish line—it’s the beginning of a new standard for responsible AI,” Kim added. “We’ll continue to set the benchmark for transparency and trust as AI becomes essential to every digital experience. As one of the early movers in operationalizing responsible AI at scale, we’re proud to help define what trustworthy AI means in practice.”

About Sendbird

Sendbird is the leading omnichannel AI-agent and communications platform that empowers global enterprises to deliver seamless, personalized customer experiences through chat, voice, video and business messaging. Trusted by thousands of brands, Sendbird powers billions of conversations each month with enterprise-grade reliability, security and compliance. Headquartered in California, with offices in Seoul and San Mateo, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, SoftBank, Tiger Global, Y Combinator and other leading investors.